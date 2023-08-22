The Big Picture Director Gareth Edwards will participate in a live Q&A session and show exclusive footage of The Creator at the AMC Century City IMAX Theatre.

The film focuses on the subject of AI and has left test viewers deeply contemplative about its thought-provoking content.

The exclusive event will take place in Los Angeles and be live-streamed in 10 cities, and attendees will receive a commemorative lanyard and mini poster.

Ahead of next month's eagerly anticipated The Creator, the film's director Gareth Edwards will be taking part in a very cool IMAX collaboration to promote the movie's release. Edwards, the director of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Godzilla, will participate in a live question and answer session at the AMC Century City IMAX Theatre, featuring exclusive footage from the upcoming sci-fi action thriller, which opens in theaters on September 29. Details on how to secure free tickets for the event can be found below.

John David Washington leads the ensemble cast of The Creator which also features Academy Award winner Allison Janney, Gemma Chan, Madeleine Yuna Voyles, Ralph Ineson, Sturgill Simpson, and Ken Watanabe, among other talented actors. Alongside his directorial duties, Edwards played a pivotal role in developing the film's storyline and co-writing it with Chris Weitz.

The film's official synopsis, via 20th Century Studios, reads:

Amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (John David Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Gemma Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war… and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory… only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.

'The Creator' Has Audiences Asking the Right Questions

The results from test screenings have met Edwards' expectations, leaving many audience members deep in contemplation about the thought-provoking content on screen. Given the film's focus on the ever-familiar yet highly intricate subject of AI, Edwards was gratified to see test viewers pondering their opinions before expressing them. Regardless of the story's nooks and crannies, it's evident that Edwards and his team have crafted a visually stunning backdrop for the narrative path he wants to take the audience down.

The exclusive screening event will take place at 10 participating IMAX theatres in the cities of Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Toronto, Seattle, Washington D.C., and San Francisco, and all attendees will receive a commemorative lanyard and mini poster from the film. Tickets for the sneak peek are available on a first-come, first-served basis at: TheCreatorIMAXLive.com

The Creator opens in theaters on September 29. Check out the new trailer below and the new IMAX poster above.