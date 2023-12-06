The Big Picture The Creator is a sci-fi blockbuster film set in a future where humans battle artificial intelligence, with an ex-soldier tasked to eliminate a weapon that could change the war's outcome.

The limited edition box set for the movie includes a special book with debossing and foil stamping, lithographic prints of concept art, a never-before-printed graphic novel used to pitch the film, and a sketchbook showcasing the creative process.

The highlight of the box set is a unique statue of a robot monk, created specifically for this edition and numbered and signed by the director and production designer, based on the original VFX files used in the movie. A trade edition of the book will also be available.

Sideshow and Insight Editions are presenting an all-new deluxe box set that is a must-have for fans of the blockbuster movie The Creator, from visionary director Gareth Edwards, and a fascinating insight into the development and creation of this visionary sci-fi world. Collider is delighted to be working in tandem to bring our readers an exclusive clip featuring Edwards

as he shares personal stories and behind-the-scenes anecdotes from the production, while unboxing the contents of this deluxe box set.

The Creator unfolds in the year 2070, portraying a future where humanity is locked in a battle against artificial intelligence. This conflict escalates when AI triggers a nuclear explosion over Los Angeles. Amidst the ongoing war, U.S. Army soldier Joshua Taylor, played by John David Washington, is given a crucial mission: to locate and eliminate a weapon that could shift the balance in favour of the AI.

However, Taylor's mission takes an unexpected turn when he discovers that the supposed weapon is, in fact, a young robot girl. The cast includes the likes of Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Allison Janney, Sturgill Simpson, and Madeleine Yuna Voyles as the story unfolds in this futuristic world of man versus machine.

What's Included in 'The Creator's Limited Edition?

The special Limited Edition of The Art of The Creator: Designs of Futures Past comes in a unique presentation box, and it's packed with exclusive items. First off, there's a special copy of The Art of The Creator. This book is one-of-a-kind, with special debossing, foil stamping, and it's all bound in Saifu cloth. Inside the box, you'll also find a portfolio containing three lithographic prints of concept art. These prints were personally chosen by director Gareth Edwards and production designer James Clyne just for this collector’s edition. It's like getting a sneak peek into the creative minds behind the movie.

The 'True Love' graphic novel is included, and it's extra special because it was used to pitch the movie. What's even cooler is that this graphic novel has never been printed before, so it's a real treat for fans. And there's more art to explore! The Limited Edition comes with a James Clyne sketchbook. In this book, you can see Clyne's extraordinary concept art and working drawings. It's a behind-the-scenes look at how the creative process unfolds.

Last but definitely not least, the set features a stunning statue of a robot monk. What makes it even more special is that it was created just for this edition under the watchful eye of James Clyne. It's a must-have for anyone who loves the artistry and creativity behind The Art of The Creator. The limited-edition statue is based on the original VFX files used in the movie, and the base bears Clyne’s signature. Each piece has been numbered by hand and signed by Edwards and Clyne. Insight Editions will also be publishing a trade edition of The Art of the Creator which releases this week.