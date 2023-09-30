The Big Picture Director Gareth Edwards brings audiences a new sci-fi world in The Creator, featuring John David Washington as Joshua, a former special forces agent with a critical mission to take down an enslaving AI system.

The Creator introduces audiences to a new world of science fiction from the mind of Gareth Edwards, the director behind Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. In the new movie, John David Washington stars as Joshua, a former special forces agent with a very special mission. In a dystopian future where artificial intelligence has pushed humanity into a horrifying reality, Joshua is recruited to take down the matrix of the system that has enslaved people all over the world. During a recent interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Oren Soffer, the cinematographer who worked on the film, discussed which was the most complicated sequence to pull off:

The most difficult sequence in the film is the tank battle. It's hard to break it down into individual shots because it was all difficult. That was the most remote location, the most physically difficult, the crumbiest hotel. Everything about it was hard. Not that I'm complaining about being flown around the world and put up in hotels, but some of them were very nice, and some of them were not so nice.

The director of photography continued to explain why the locations seen in the movie were crucial to determine how some of the action sequences would be captured: "It's a very remote part of Thailand. Beautiful, I mean, just stunning. Especially in the morning, the sun would come up over the river, there's mountains in the background that are actually Myanmar, we're on the border, and there's this town that straddles the river with this bridge. All that stuff is there, all that stuff was practical and just found."

While John David Washington is busy portraying the brave hero tasked with saving the planet, Madeleine Yuna Voyles plays Alpha-Omega, the young representation of the artificial intelligence that controls what happens in the world. When it comes to the rest of the cast of the futuristic tale, Gemma Chan portrays Maya, while Ken Watanabe plays Harun. The fate of humanity is at stake in the middle of a war where a dangerous software took a wrong turn, placing millions of lives in danger.

Humanity's Last Hope

Since Joshua can't accomplish the mission on his own, he'll need the help of some of the most capable members of the military in his world. Colonel Howell (Allison Janney), General Andrews (Ralph Ineson) and General McBride (Marc Menchaca) will all be present when it's time for the lonesome hero to carry out his goal. Hopefully, Joshua will be able to understand what's happening to Alpha-Omega before the entire population of the world is lost, leaving Earth as a hollow shell populated by robots.