It's been nearly seven years since Gareth Edwards directed Rogue One, and now he finally has another science fiction film up his sleeve with the release of The Creator. Following the debut of the film's trailer, the official 20th Century Studios Twitter has revealed the first poster for the movie, teasing an original science fiction epic worthy of seeing on the big screen.

The poster features an unknown robot standing in a swampy setting, viewing a futuristic city in the near distance as the sun sets on the horizon. Echoing Rogue One in terms of aesthetics, the poster effectively teases the film without giving away too much of its story and fully showcases Edwards' vision of a distant future where humanity is on the brink of extinction as artificial intelligence begins to take over. With the film set to focus on a global conflict between the two factions, the poster's peaceful imagery showcases the calm before the storm that will begin when the war takes the stage in theaters this Fall.

Specific details of the film remain under wraps, but the story will center on a war between humans and A.I., where an ex-special forces agent, played by John David Washington, who grieves about the disappearance of his wife (Gemma Chan), must hunt down and kill the titular Creator, the visionary behind the A.I. who has now developed a deadly and powerful weapon that could bring an end to humanity. However, on his quest to bring an end to humanity's possible destruction, he soon discovers that the world-ending weapon itself is an A.I. that appears in the form of a child.

Gareth Edwards Continues to Establish Himself as a Visionary Director

Following his directorial debut in 2010 with the release of Monsters, Edwards' career continues to skyrocket as a visionary creative, with notable examples being Godzilla in 2014, which kicked off the MonsterVerse and was well received for its reserved approach to its creatures, and Rogue One, which to this day remains as one of the better reviewed Star Wars films under Disney, leading to the spin-off series Andor. However, unlike his last two films, The Creator will be an original story, an exceptionally rare feat for films of this scale today, and if the new trailer is any indication, it looks like audiences are in for a new science fiction epic worthy to see in theaters.

The Creator will be released exclusively in theaters on September 29. Check out the official poster for the upcoming sci-fi movie above and watch the new teaser trailer down below.