The Big Picture John David Washington stars as an ex-special forces agent in the sci-fi feature The Creator, tasked with stopping the war against AI.

The new poster showcases Washington's character protecting a child in an apocalyptic and futuristic setting overrun by robotic technology.

The Creator arrives in theaters on September 29.

The war against AI rages on, and John David Washington may be the one to stop it. Today, 20th Century Studios released a new poster for its upcoming sci-fi feature The Creator. In it, Washington stars as an ex-special forces agent tasked with tracking down the mind behind advanced AI. The film is due to premiere exclusively in theaters on September 29.

The newest poster is the first so far to feature a human character. It focuses on Washington's character Joshua as he escorts a young child across dangerous terrain. He is battle ready, toting various weapons to protect himself and the child as he completes his mission. The background sets the scene, showcasing an apocalyptic and futuristic blend audiences can expect to see in The Creator. A large ship looms in the sky, with a few other drones flying around, suggesting a society that has been overrun with robotic technology.

The Creator takes place 10 years after a war has started between humans and AI, with no real signs that it could end anytime soon. However, there may yet still be hope for humanity, thanks to Joshua. In the midst of grieving his wife (Gemma Chan), Joshua is tasked with hunting down and destroying an elusive being known only as The Creator, the architect of the war-hungry AI. The Creator didn't just create the AI, though — they also have a weapon that can end the war for good. So, Joshua and a small group set out to find the weapon, but soon discover that what they're meant to destroy is an AI that takes form as a small child.

Image via 20th Century Studios

The Creator was written, directed, and produced by Gareth Edwards, previously known for directing projects including Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Godzilla (2014). He co-wrote the screenplay alongside Chris Weitz, whose other projects include Rogue One, About My Father, The Twilight Saga: New Moon, and more. The Creator was also produced by Arnon Milchan, Kiri Hart, and Jim Spencer. Executive producers for the feature are Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Nick Meyer, Natalie Lehmann, and Zev Foreman. Additional cast includes Ken Watanabe, Allison Janney, Sturgill Simpson, and Madeleine Yuna Voyles

The Creator Has Become More Relevant Than Ever

While our world may not be in a vicious war against AI in the way The Creator depicts, the more broad focus on AI still hits home, especially as part of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes include protections against AI. During an earlier interview with Collider, Edwards touched on how current conversations around AI shifted the way he viewed The Creator screenplay. While it didn't influence how he approached the film itself, he shared that he had "to invent a scenario where you might reject [AI]," likening it to a "freaky mirror" as talks about AI continue in various aspects in the real world.

The Creator releases September 29 in theaters. Check out the new poster below: