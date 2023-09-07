The Big Picture Gareth Edwards' new sci-fi film, The Creator, will be hitting theaters soon, and ScreenX has released a new poster highlighting the film's AI-centric plot.

The poster shows Madeline Yuna Voyles' character, a young child AI, looming over John David Washington's ex-Special Forces agent, creating an intriguing dynamic.

ScreenX offers an immersive experience that allows viewers to enter the world of The Creator and explore its amazing locations through exclusive panoramic imagery.

Gareth Edwards' highly-anticipated return to the world of science-fiction is only a few short weeks away from hitting theaters. To celebrate the upcoming release, ScreenX has unveiled a new poster for The Creator, starring John David Washington, Gemma Chan and Ken Watanabe, that puts the film's AI-centric plot front and center.

The film follows Washington's Joshua, who is tasked with destroying an advanced form of AI, only to realize the program appears in the form of a young child (Madeline Yuna Voyles). The new ScreenX poster teases this strange new dynamic, with Voyles' character looming large in the background over Washington's ex-Special Forces agent. Also appearing on the poster are Chan, Watanabe, and Alison Janney, whose full involvement in Joshua's story remain shrouded in mystery, at least for now.

For fans looking to fully immerse themselves in Edwards' unexpectedly topical sci-fi story, the experience promised by ScreenX might be the way to go, with the sophisticated film format promising viewers the opportunity to enter the world of The Creator and "discover the amazing locations, all brought to life with the immersive, story-enhancing, exclusive 270-degree panoramic ScreenX imagery."

Image via 20th Century Studios

What's In a Name?

Though The Creator has been a long time coming, keen fans will remember that it didn't always have such a sci-fi sounding title. Originally, the film went by the working title True Love, which Edwards admitted might be confusing to potential audiences. He did go on to tell Collider's Perri Nemiroff, however, that he hopes the original title will make sense to people after they've seen the film, saying:

"I'm very glad we changed it now. It's strange when you have a child who's identified as one name, and then suddenly you have to get used to calling it something else. I'm just over that now. Now I find myself accidentally saying The Creator all the time, but for a while it was True Love. But when you see the movie it’ll make sense."

The Creator hits theaters on September 29. Check out the poster and the synopsis below:

Image via Disney