The Big Picture The Creator, directed by Gareth Edwards, will be available to stream on Hulu this December, offering a Christmas treat for sci-fi fans.

The film tells the story of Joshua Taylor, a soldier assigned a mission to save humanity from artificial intelligence, but he forms an unexpected emotional connection to the mission.

With a disappointing box office performance, The Creator hopes to find a new audience as it reaches homes, showcasing Gareth Edwards' talent for directing blockbuster-scale films.

The Creator, a science fiction adventure directed by Gareth Edwards, is coming to Hulu on December 20, just in time for Christmas. News of the film's streaming release was shared by the movie's social media accounts. The movie earned a disappointing $80 million at the global box office when it was released earlier this year, but it can hopefully reach a new audience when it's available to watch at home. In the sci-fi feature, Joshua Taylor (John David Washington) is assigned a very important mission during the war between humanity and artificial intelligence. If the lonely hero fails, human life on Earth will cease to exist. However, nothing could have prepared the soldier to have an emotional connection to the mission itself.

While the creator might have underperformed at the box office, the movie was praised for its story and visual effects. Collider's Maggie Lovitt called the movie "a truly remarkable piece of original science fiction storytelling" in her review. The upcoming release gives new audiences the chances to find the bold and acclaimed feature. Prior to the events of The Creator, Joshua fell in love with Maya Fey-Taylor (Gemma Chan), with the couple trying to escape the war. Unfortunately for the protagonist, his partner was killed during a bombing sent by the artificial intelligence system known as Nirmata, making Joshua step away from society. Years after his depression made him lead a lonely life, he's informed that Alpha-O (Madeleine Yuna Voyles) is the physical manifestation of Nirmata, and if he kills the child, humanity could be saved. Refusing to kill the girl, Joshua escapes from everyone who believes destroying her can end the war.

Gareth Edwards had plenty of experience directing blockbusters that could rival The Creator's scale, given how he had previously worked on Godzilla and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. After developing stories centered around the king of the monsters and the galaxy far, far away, the filmmaker was ready to take viewers through Joshua's journey. Washington's protagonist didn't have to run away from giant monsters or the Galactic Empire, but he did have to fight for what he believed in when the entire world was telling him to kill Alphie. His determination to keep the girl alive would change history in unexpected ways.

'The Creator's Biggest Threat Was Artificial Intelligence

During a time when artificial intelligence is a major concern for the entertainment industry, The Creator delivered a complicated stance the rise of AI. The movie depicted a reality where a software launched a nuclear bomb to the city of Los Angeles, marking the beginning of the war between humanity and machines. The artificial intelligence systems related to Nimrata could be seen in the simulants, cyborgs created in order to allow the software to live the human experience. Ken Watanabe portrayed Harun, a simulant soldier in New Asia who was tasked with protecting a secret that would change Joshua's life forever.

The Creator will be available to stream on Hulu on December 20.