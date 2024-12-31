Gareth Edwards' distinct mindset for the sci-fi genre has been showcased throughout an already impressive career that spans indie darlings to franchise behemoths. However, one of his highest-profile projects that was released in 2023 somehow didn't make the splash it perhaps deserved, with the AI-inspired sweeping epic The Creator stumbling its way to just over $100 million at the global box office. However, a year on, it seems the movie is getting the applause it deserves, officially entering Prime Video's top 10 on December 29, 2024.

With a Rotten Tomatoes score of just 68% and an audience rating of 76%, it would be fair to assume that this sci-fi flick is one not worth running to catch. However, one of the more unique entrants into an often repetitive genre's recent memory, The Creator is well worth your time, and is also more than worthy of its two Academy Award nominations for Best Sound and Best Achievement in Visual Effects.

Just How Underrated Is 'The Creator'?

Despite perhaps sitting on the fence when it comes to the central question surrounding advancement in AI, The Creator is still bold enough to try and tackle an ambitious story with even more ambitious visuals despite a relatively low $80 million budget. Including strong lead performances from the likes of John David Washington and Gemma Chan, and a story that is sure to keep you thinking long after the credits roll, The Creator's swift journey out of the minds of theatergoers perhaps doesn't fairly represent its quality. This is something showcased in Maggie Lovitt's review for Collider:

"While The Creator is far from a masterpiece, it is a very impressive film to debut in 2023, when vapid superhero films and franchise fodder fill the airways—especially when one considers its tidy $80 million budget, which seems unthinkable considering the intricate AI designs it features. The script might have glaring flaws and painfully ambiguous morals, but The Creator is a truly remarkable piece of original science fiction storytelling. Even when it borrows from ideas established in films that preceded it, Edwards manages to make it feel fresh and new. The Creator is a beautifully crafted, albeit imperfect, science-fiction thriller that tries to unravel what it means to be a good human in a bad world."

Gareth Edwards' The Creator has officially entered Prime Video's top 10 as of December 29, 2024. You can catch the movie on the streamer right now.

