Gareth Edwards' eagerly awaited new film The Creator opens in theaters in just over two months, and the first looks we've had at the film promise a visually stunning experience, consistent with the director's big-budget work on films like Godzilla and Rogue One, as well as a tantalizing take on the (currently, limited to science-fiction) prospect of artificial intelligence gaining sentience and attempting to destroy humanity.

The film's plot is shrouded in secrecy, but it revolves around a conflict between humans and A.I. John David Washington portrays an ex-special forces agent haunted by the vanishing of his wife, portrayed by Gemma Chan. He embarks on a mission to track down and eliminate the enigmatic Creator, the genius behind the A.I. technology. This formidable Creator has unleashed a perilous and potent weapon capable of annihilating humanity. However, during his pursuit to prevent humanity's downfall, the protagonist makes a startling revelation—the world-ending weapon is, in fact, an A.I. entity taking the form of a child.

Edwards sat down with Collider's Perri Nemiroff to discuss the upcoming release of the film, as well as the messages behind the story that he was telling. When asked if he considered the film a cautionary tale about the potential dangers of artificial intelligence — a topic which is certainly en vogue at the moment in media—or as a tool that can help enhance our lives, Edwards explained that the movie would show both sides of the coin.

Adding that shades of gray and nuance make a story far more enriching, Edwards made the compelling argument that presenting a binary choice between the two would lead to a less interesting experience. The director shared, "It's presenting AI the other, but it ends up…well, no spoilers. I like films that are gray, that are not like black and white, and where to experience the full conversation of both sides, it's up to how you end up feeling about it at the end."

Audiences Want Time to Consider A Film's Message

Nemiroff suggested that films, where there are tones of ambiguity over a message, tend to be more of a lasting experience, something which Edwards agreed with. The director added that, when the team behind The Creator held test screenings for the film, they found that audiences required some time to process the film before being able to fully put into words how it had affected them. Edwards explained:

"We found when we did test screenings and stuff where we showed people, everybody needed some time. You want to switch the lights on and go. “Okay, what do you think?” And everybody needed to think about it. It was really interesting because you hope for that in a weird way. But it was quite a predictable response, that it was a lot, you know what I mean? We were used to it. We'd seen it so many times, and like trying to find the right condensed rhythm of the movie and I like that idea that it's something that bounces around afterwards. You're not sure how you feel about it.

Edwards was happy to joke that repeat viewings would also bring with it rewards of a different nature for himself, saying, "It definitely gets richer with every rewatch where you pay 20 bucks to go see it again in the theater. I recommend at least 10 viewings if you can do it."

The Creator opens in theaters on September 29.