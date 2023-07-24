The Creator, the new film from Gareth Edwards, is due for release on September 29, 2023, and the director has been busy promoting the project this past weekend at San Diego Comic-Con. One notable fact about the movie, however, is that when it was announced and, in fact, quite far into production, the film carried a very different title.

When the film was first announced in May 2021, it was titled True Love. Edwards explained that the title was a placeholder, or working title for the film, while they sought to find the correct way of marketing the film. Speaking with Collider's Perri Nemiroff, Edwards explained that it was decided that True Love sounded too much like a romantic comedy, and that message would confuse potential audiences who weren't familiar with the film's plot or trailer. Edwards told Nemiroff:

"I mean, you have a working title when you make a film, and the most important day is the first day you're going to announce it to the world, stick it on a poster, any of that stuff. You just got to decide before then, like, is that the title? The whole time I was making this, my feeling was when you watch the movie, people who have seen it go, I see why you wanted to call it True Love, right? But ahead of going to see it, if you just go to some random person in the street and go, do you want to see a film called True Love? They're like, "I'm not really into rom coms." You go, "It's not that!" I didn't want to spend my life having everyone come up to me going, “Oh my God, I just, I just saw True Love or whatever it was, and I didn't realize it was like that kind of movie.”

Adding that even the most famous films benefited from title changes—after all, Back to the Future was once titled Space Man from Pluto—Edwards credited Disney for coming up with the alternative title which, in his opinion, flowed much better with the dialogue in the film and the overall message. He went on to say:

"Disney, with all their common sense were like, we feel a great title would be The Creator, and it's in the movie a lot, and it made a lot of sense, and I'm very glad we changed it now. It's strange when you have a child who's identified as one name, and then suddenly you have to get used to calling it something else. I'm just over that now. Now I find myself accidentally saying The Creator all the time, but for a while it was True Love. But when you see the movie it’ll make sense. It's like Blade Runner was Dangerous Days. There's a lot of working titles for films that when you hear them, you're like, "Okay, I'm sure that would have worked."

The Creator opens in theaters on September 29. Check out the new trailer below:

The official synopsis for the film via 20th Century Studios reads: