As we are all very well aware, the threat of artificial intelligence — on our livelihoods or otherwise — is very much at the forefront of society's minds these days. Happily, for Gareth Edwards, that makes his new film, The Creator, the most prescient of ideas in a time of trouble. The film stars John David Washington, and he's been featured in one of two snazzy new images released by Total Film, which will grace the front covers of their upcoming August 2023 issue.

The movie is an extravagant science fiction spectacle that portrays a war between humans and AI in a post-apocalyptic setting, a concept that seems increasingly relevant with each passing day. Since receiving enthusiastic acclaim during Disney's CinemaCon presentation in April, anticipation has been building for the release of the big-budget, high-concept adventure.

What Is 'The Creator' About?

The official synopsis for the film — which is being released by Disney via their 20th Century Studios arm — reads as follows:

Amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Gemma Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war… and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory… only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.

It's another big-budget, science fiction effort from Edwards, whose previous two directorial efforts Rogue One and Godzilla came after his acclaimed debut, Monsters. The scope and cinematography of Rogue One and Godzilla were widely acclaimed, and the same holds true of the trailer for The Creator, with sweeping shots of artificial intelligence-controlled machines scanning landscapes for threats, as Washington's character attempts to evade discovery.

The cast for the film includes Gemma Chan, Ken Wanatabe, Allison Janney, and Madeleine Yuna Voyles. Both Danny McBride and Benedict Wong had been cast in the film but were forced to drop out of the project. The film has been co-written by Edwards and Chris Weitz (Rogue One). Edwards also produced the film alongside Kiri Hart (Star Wars: Rebels), Jim Spencer (Monsters), and Academy Award nominee Arnon Milchan (The Revenant).

The Creator is set to open on September 29, 2023. You can see those exclusive Total Film covers down below.