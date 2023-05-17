In this day and age, AI has become more present than ever -- from AI generated art, screenplays made for fun (for now), acting performances, and more. In 20th Century Studios' upcoming feature The Creator, AI takes on an even more dangerous form: technology fully capable of waging war against humanity. So, it's up to one man (John David Washington), to find the mind behind the AI. Ahead of the film's release on September 29, 20th Century Studios released the first teaser trailer.

The trailer opens on a vast area surrounded by water and futuristic type buildings. A young child asks Washington's character, Joshua, about heaven, and whether Joshua will ever go there. His answer, "it's a peaceful place in the sky," is starkly contrasted by a raging war, complete with explosions, gunfire, and an intense rendition of Aerosmith's "Dream On." As the trailer continues, it reveals humanity has been at war with the AI for a decade, and there are no indicators of it slowing down. Eventually, though, Joshua pins down an important weapon, sending him into a crisis of conscience. Despite said weapon being AI, it seems the movie will also beg the question of just how capable AI is of humanity -- and whether it should be destroyed.

As shown in the trailer, The Creator largely centers on Joshua, an ex-special forces agent who's grieving after his wife (Gemma Chan) disappeared. In the midst of his grief, Joshua is recruited to track down the elusive mind behind the advanced AI, who's known only as "The Creator." But The Creator didn't only make the war-waging technology, they also have the weapon to end the war for good. So, Joshua and his fellow humans set out to find the weapon, but they quickly discover the weapon they're meant to destory is an AI in the form of a young child.

Image via 20th Century Studios

The Human Team Behind The Creator

The film was written, directed, and produced by Gareth Edwards, who devised the story and co-wrote the screenplay with Chris Weitz. Edwards produced alongside Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, and Arnon Milchan. Executive producers include Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer, and Zev Foreman. Alongside Washington and Chan, the film stars Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Allison Janney, and newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles.

The Creator's release marks another AI-centric project that's become more timely in recent years. While the concept isn't a new one, there has been continued growth with the subject in pop culture. More recently, Peacock debuted their AI-fighting nun series Mrs. Davis. On the film front, Vertical Entertainment released its feature Stimulant in April, with the feature Artifice Girl releasing last year.

The Creator releases in theaters September 29. Watch the first trailer below: