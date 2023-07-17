With a premise more timely with each passing day, Rogue One director Gareth Edwards returns with the upcoming film The Creator, a sci-fi adventure that sees John David Washington take on an AI army in a post-apocalyptic war. As artificial intelligence becomes an ever-looming element of modern life, the film comes at a perfect time to stimulate audience's growing anxieties, having made waves at Disney's CinemaCon earlier this year. With a new trailer for the film now released, fans can get a glimpse at a bleak future where man is pitted against machine ahead of the film's debut this September.

Washington stars in the upcoming film as Joshua, an ex-special forces agent who is grappling with the sudden disappearance of his wife, played by Gemma Chan (Crazy Rich Asians), amidst a war between humans and artificial intelligence. An official synopsis for the film reveals that Joshua is "recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war… and mankind itself." As Joshua and his team fight for the survival of the human race, they must venture deep into enemy territory, only to learn that the doomsday weapon they've been hunting is an AI in the form of a child.

Joining Washington and Chan in the cast of The Creator are Ken Watanabe and Sturgill Simpson (their roles were initially slated to be played by Benedict Wong and Danny McBride, however, both actors later dropped out of the film), as well as Allison Janney and Madeleine Yuna Voyles. Behind the camera, Greig Fraser and Oren Soffer serve as the film's cinematographers, with the former having previously worked with Edwards on Rogue One. The director co-wrote the film's script with Chris Weitz (About a Boy). Kiri Hart, Arnon Milchan and Jim Spencer are credited as producers on the upcoming film, while Yariv Milchan, Natalie Lehman, and Michael Schaefer serve as executive producers, alongside Nick Meyer and Zev Foreman.

Image via 20th Century Studios

A Film Fit for Theaters

The film will release exclusively into cinemas on September 29, 2023, going up against PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, which opens on the same date. Fans will no doubt be encouraged to make the trip to the theater as Edward's work is renowned for striking cinematic visuals, with the upcoming film also seeing a release in IMAX. As the film is to be distributed by 20th Century Studios, it will likely see a later streaming release on Hulu - however, with that service set to merge with Disney+ onto one app by the end of the year, it could likely be the case that The Creator will see its release as a launch title for the new service.

The Creator opens in theaters on September 29. Check out the new trailer below: