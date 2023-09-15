The Big Picture The highly anticipated film The Creator, directed by Gareth Edwards, explores themes of artificial intelligence, war, and peace in a dystopian world.

A new teaser clip reveals the perspective of the AI army led by Ken Watanabe's character, Harun, highlighting the destruction caused by the war and their desire for peace.

The Creator follows John David Washington's character, Joshua, on a mission to destroy an AI weapon in the form of a young child, leading to moral conflict and a thought-provoking exploration of the role of AI in real-world conflicts.

The Creator is among the highly anticipated releases of this Fall. The movie helmed by Gareth Edwards tackles the themes of artificial intelligence, war, and peace – all extremely relevant in modern times. The movie is led by John David Washington who is tasked to find and kill a new weapon capable of ending the entire human race as the movie leans into moral conflicts of a dystopian world.

To hype the fans further a new teaser for the feature has been revealed that sees the war from the eyes of the AI in question. The clip features Ken Watanabe as Harun, who seems to be the leader of the army of artificial intelligence. As Harun asks, “Do you know what will happen to the West when we win this war,” we see the following shots of destruction this war wrecks on everyone. He then declares that the war needs to end as they “just want to live in peace.” His final words strike a chord as one wonders whether AI can “live” or if “peace” is really an option circling back to the real-life conflicts, we as humans face while discussing the role of artificial intelligence in real world.

What to Expect from ‘The Creator?’

Set in the backdrop of a dystopian war between humans and the AI, The Creator follows Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent on a mission to find and destroy a weapon created by the elusive architect of advanced AI aka the Creator. While Joshua and his team cross the enemy lines, he discovers that the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child, Alfie played by Madeleine Yuna Voyles. As the story progresses, we’ll see the moral conflict that Joshua faces while trying to stop the imminent war. From its themes to cinematography to the talents attached, The Creator is an unmissable feature for sci-fi fans.

Image via 20th Century Studios

Edwards directs the feature from the screenplay he co-wrote with Chris Weitz based on a story by Edwards. Along with Washington as Joshua, Voyles as Alfie, and Watanabe as Harun, the movie also stars Gemma Chan as Maya, Joshua’s disappeared wife, Sturgill Simpson as Shipley, Allison Janney as Howell, Ralph Ineson as Andrews, along with Veronica Ngo as Kami and Marc Menchaca. The movie is produced by Edwards, along with Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, and Arnon Milchan.

The Creator will debut exclusively in theaters on September 29. You can check out the new trailer down below: