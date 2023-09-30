The Big Picture The VFX supervisors of The Creator credit the crew at ILM for its remarkable technical achievement in bringing director Gareth Edwards' vision to life.

The reported $80 million budget for the film allowed the team to overcome any technical limitations and create all desired effects.

One of the most challenging aspects was incorporating the "flesh and bone" elements of the actors into the visual effects, requiring the development of special tools to anchor and blend the soft and rigid parts together.

The Creator, now playing in theaters, is a remarkable technical achievement and a lot of the credit for that has to go to the crew at ILM, responsible for bringing to the world that director Gareth Edwards envisioned. Collider's editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub had the chance to sit down with the film's VFX supervisors, Jay Cooper and Andrew Roberts of Industrial Light and Magic, to discuss the film on a number of levels, and one such topic of discussion was that of technical limitations.

While technology has become so advanced in recent history, there now becomes of a question of what cannot be done. Weintraub took the chance to ask the duo about how far the film's reported $80 million budget was able to take the effects, with Cooper revealing that there was nothing they were truly stumped by, such is the leap technology has taken.

"I don't know if there's anything we couldn't do. Usually, if we put enough heads together, we can kind of figure out everything. There are some things that are tricky," said Cooper. "I mean, there are times when we're simulating hundreds of robots in that crusher; that's kind of technically difficult, where they all have to interact against one another, and becomes computationally expensive. There's a huge amount of rigid body destruction, both on the bridge that blows up and the NOMAD destruction and massive explosions and breaking apart robots and things of that nature."

The Flesh, Bone and Metal

Image via 20th Century Studios

Expanding on the more minute and detailed elements of the process, Cooper explained that incorporating the "flesh and bone" elements of the actors into the visual effects was, for them, one of the most challenging aspects.

I think most of it, we were sort of aware of how to do it. Another difficulty on an aesthetic and a technical sense was, for our simulants, how do you sort of commingle soft bodies of people's heads against rigid hardware, right? So, you have these adjacencies where a jiggly part of Ken Watanabe’s chin has to sort of connect and be anchored into his metallic parts.

"So we developed some tools on how to lock certain things down and then bleed out the amount of movement that those parts of his face that have to move around would, and anchor them to the metal," he continued. "That was sort of a difficult thing to do. And ultimately, that was really important because your eye goes to the simulants, and if you're ever bored for a second, you're always sort of studying that effect and trying to figure out how it all works together."

The Creator is now in theaters. Catch our review for the film here and you can watch our interview with director Gareth Edwards below.