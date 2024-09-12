Peachfuzz is back. Mark Duplass' identity-stealing serial killer is headed to Shudder this fall in The Creep Tapes. Deadline reports that the series will premiere on the horror streamer and on AMC+ on November 15, 2024.

The miniseries will consist of six episodes; two will premiere on Friday, November 15, with new episodes to be released weekly for the next four weeks. The series centers around Duplass' unnamed character, a serial killer who hires videographers and has them record his increasingly-bizarre actions before killing them; he then keeps the footage they shot as a memento of their murder, making them the titular Creep Tapes. Says Duplass, "A little over 10 years ago, Patrick Brice and I spent a week together in my cabin with a small digital camera. We emerged with a found footage horror film that was so wildly strange and uncomfortable we assumed no one would see it. To be continuing this unholy legacy in the series format is a true nightmare come true." Duplass and Brice are also working on a third film in the series.

What Is the 'Creep' Series About?

2014's Creep is a found-footage film that follows Aaron (Brice), a struggling videographer who accepts a job from a supposedly dying man (Duplass) to chronicle his last days for his unborn son. As time goes on, however, Josef's behavior gets weirder and creepier, especially when he dons an unsettling werewolf mask he dubs "Peachfuzz". Aaron eventually makes his getaway, but Josef starts stalking him - and Aaron finds out the real truth behind the man he knows as Josef. In 2017's Creep 2, Josef, now using Aaron's identity, hires YouTuber Sara (The Miseducation of Cameron Post director Desiree Akhavan) to be his next chronicler/victim. This time, however, the killer may have met his match. The series has been well-received by critics; Creep holds a 91% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while Creep 2's 100% score is even better.

The Creep Tapes is produced by Duplass Brothers Productions and Shudder. Duplass and Brice co-wrote and executive produced the series; Brice, who directed Creep and Creep 2, also directed all six episodes. Mel Eslyn, Mark's brother Jay Duplass, and Chris Donlon also executive produce. Shuli Harel serves as co-executive producer.

The Creep Tapes' first two episodes will premiere on Shudder and AMC+ on Friday, November 15, 2024; new episodes will then premiere weekly. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.