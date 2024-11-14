Few horror films in recent memory have left as big (and unnerving) of an impact as Creep. Directed by Patrick Brice, this story of a man tricking a gullible videographer into an entire day of terror disturbed audiences back in 2014. It gained wide acclaim, leading to a sequel in 2017. It thrilled fans, then, when it was announced that we were getting a spin-off in the form of Shudder's The Creep Tapes. Still focused on the franchise's central monster, each episode will follow the charismatic "Aaron" (Mark Duplass) making one of his "tapes" as viewers watch him find a new set of victims to lie to, psychologically terrorize, and eventually murder — all on film.

It's still unclear how much of the series will delve into Aaron's backstory from the sequel or the small hints given at the man's life outside of these killings, but no matter what, there's one aspect of the movies that The Creep Tapes absolutely has to carry over: Creep 2's heroine, Sara (Desiree Akhavan). Her refusal to play Aaron's domineering game allows audiences to see a side of the man they never had before. If the show wants to continue ramping up not only this exposition but the jaw-dropping horror that came along with it, it should include this fierce director.

Desiree Akhavan's Sara Sets 'Creep 2' Apart From the First Movie

While its entire cast is still a mystery, trailers confirm that The Creep Tapes will give fans more of Aaron's unsettling eccentricities that they got to see in the first two films. Creep follows Aaron (Brice), a gullible videographer who agrees to film another man's life for a day and ends up trapped within "Josef's" (the killer's pseudonym at the time) web of anxiety and horror, culminating in a tense confrontation that sees him up against Josef in his infamous "Peachfuzz" mask.

Aaron shockingly survives, but what follows is days of intense stalking and mental torture, with Aaron eventually meeting his end when Josef lures him into a public space and plants an axe in his head. It's an unnerving formula that the sequel shirks completely; Creep 2 sees the inquisitive Sara answer an ad similar to the first film's, eventually meeting a listless Aaron (the killer takes his former victim's name) who confesses that he's a serial killer and that he wants to end his own life, promising to let Sara live if she helps him record his last day. She agrees (not believing him at first) and offers a challenge like the man has never encountered before by refusing to give in to the creepy manipulations that worked on so many others. It causes the usually smarmy Aaron to flounder, bringing out a vulnerable, shockingly human aspect of the man and revealing not only his backstory but the thoughts that go into each of his terrifying decisions.

It can't be understated what an incredible asset Sara serves to not only Creep 2 but this franchise as a whole. Creep was always a story of mental terror, one that used Aaron's infuriatingly in-depth understanding of others to haunt both his victims and those watching. Sara interrupts this formula before it ever has a chance of becoming monotonous; her character is how the sequel avoids redundancy and, through her own investigation of Aaron, reveals parts of the man that viewers had always wanted to see.

It's a kind of ingenuity that is essential for the show; while Aaron is an entertainingly horrific personality to follow, any show that does the same thing every episode will get old quickly. And while each film had a whole runtime to flesh out the people who Aaron intends to kill next, shorter runtimes mean the program could easily fall into a repetitive equation of a new person gets introduced, Aaron messes with them in some sick way, and then they die horribly. If The Creep Tapes brought Sara back, she would immediately create a barrier for Aaron, forcing the killer to confront himself once again and spice up the terror in the same way she did in the sequel. It would help to make a scary series that was horrifying on multiple levels, and for faithful fans of the franchise, it would finally resolve the ambiguous fate Sara was left with in Creep 2.

Sara Should Battle Mark Duplass' Killer in 'The Creep Tapes'

While Sara's inclusion in The Creep Tapes would be a huge advantage for the series, it could also create some problems. The series's focus is always meant to be on Aaron and his deadly exploits, and including another of the franchise's most prominent characters could detract from the spotlight this show wants to put on him. While it did end on a cliffhanger, Sara's tumultuous time with the serial killer was a perfect capsule of what makes the franchise so great. This could be hurt by trying to continue what was already complete.

These are some issues that creators should be aware of — but they don't outweigh just how fantastic it would be to see Sara again. She represents a true adversary for Aaron who allows the story to delve into every part of the man, and bringing her back would not only help give another glimpse into his murderous motives but reveal to viewers another side of his terror that they've never seen before.

The Creep Tapes Premieres on Shudder on November 15.