Rejoice, people! We’re getting another Creep Tapes season, which comes at just the right time. TVInsider has learned that Shudder renewed the found-footage horror series only months after it debuted on the streamer; however, no premiere date has been announced. Season 1 arrived on November 15, 2024, and quickly became a favorite among many, debuting as the most-watched Shudder show of all time on AMC+ and the strongest November release in Shudder history, driving record subscriber growth and social media engagement, according to Deadline.

Created and directed by Patrick Brice, The Creep Tapes is the third installment and first series in the Creep franchise. It is co-written by Brice and Mark Duplass, who also executive produce alongside Mel Eslyn, Jay Duplass, and Chris Donlon, with Shuli Harel serving as co-executive producer. Producers include Duplass Brothers Productions and Shudder.

Similar to Season 1, Season 2 of The Creep Tapes comprises six episodes that will premiere on Shudder and AMC+ later this year. This thrilling chapter will continue to unravel the mind of the franchise’s secluded serial killer, who lures videographers into his world with the promise of a paid job documenting his life. Unfortunately, as the tape rolls, the killer’s questionable intentions surface with his increasingly odd behavior, and the victims will learn they may have made a deadly mistake.

‘The Creep Tapes’ Will Go Even Further with Season 2

Season 1 of The Creep Tapes saw EP Mark Duplass reprise his serial killer role from the first two Creep movies, and, of course, Season 2 will see him return. In the first run, he was joined by a number of guest stars from Episodes 1-6, and they include Mike Luciano as Mike, David Nordstrom as Elliot, Josh Fadem as Jeremy, Josh Ruben as Brad Branson, Tai Leclaire as Harry P’s friend, Scott Pitts as Brandt, Krisha Fairchild as Mom and John Craven as Albert.

In anticipation of the upcoming season, Duplass expressed delight about what’s to come in a statement to Deadline while revealing that The Creep Tapes Season 1 was an independent creation that enabled the team to “truly and unabashedly get our freak on.” He added:

“The fact that so many of you watched it that Shudder not only asked us for more but asked us to go even further this time around? That’s just… really, really unsettling. And terrifically exciting.”

Expect a new season of The Creep Tapes later this year, and stay tuned to Collider for future information about the chapter.