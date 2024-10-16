One decade ago, Patrick Brice and Mark Duplass teamed up to deliver Creep, an insanely unnerving and boundary-pushing horror feature. The bizarre found-footage horror flick quickly gained a cult-following and found popularity among critics, currently sitting on Rotten Tomatoes with a 91% approval rating. Jumping on the film’s success, Brice and Duplass set out to create a sequel, Creep 2, which would arrive just a few years later in 2017. While it’s been a quiet few years since then, the duo is back and has more for fans than ever before, as The Creep Tapes TV miniseries is officially set for its November 15 release on Shudder and AMC+. Today, Collider is thrilled to share the exclusive first look at the show’s trailer, which teases an anthology storyline with plenty of unstable smiles and even a glance or two at Peach Fuzz.

Just like Brice’s character, Aaron, in the original movie, The Creep Tapes trailer opens on a handful of unsuspecting future victims who are all in it to make a few extra bucks and put their filmmaking skills to work. Duplass’ Josef promises to be more unhinged than ever over the six-episode series as he fully freaks out each one of the videographers. Whether he’s screaming in a fit of rage or presenting a calm demeanor, Duplass is fully back in action as the psychotic serial killer, slipping seamlessly into the role. Oh - and, of course, there’s a bit of up-close-and-personal time with Peach Fuzz.

In a statement to coincide with the trailer’s arrival, Duplass said,

“A little over 10 years ago, Patrick Brice and I spent a week together in my cabin with a small digital camera. We emerged with a found footage horror film that was so wildly strange and uncomfortable we assumed no one would see it. To be continuing this unholy legacy in the series format is a true nightmare come true.”

How Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice Have Stayed True to ‘Creep’

At the end of last month, Duplass chatted with Collider’s Emily Bernard, gleefully sharing updates about The Creep Tapes. If fans were worried that, because it’s going to Shudder and AMC+, the duo would need to reel things in, Duplass was happy to say that couldn’t be farther from the truth. Explaining how they’ll stay on track with what audiences have come to expect from the budding franchise, Duplass said,

“We went out and made them all independently so we can be as weird and insane as we wanted to be with no studio interference, and it was a genuine pleasure. We made them just like we made the movies, so, it was great.”

You can check out the exclusive release of the trailer for The Creep Tapes above and catch the series when it arrives on Shudder and AMC+ on November 15.