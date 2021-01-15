This show may not be for everyone, but we bet it'll make a pit stop on the streamer's Top 10.

On paper, Kevin James and NASCAR would seem to go together like peanut butter and jelly, so kudos to Netflix for smushing them together and making The Crew, a new comedy that you can watch the trailer for below.

Sitcom sensation James stars as a NASCAR crew chief for the fictional Bobby Spencer Racing team. When the owner steps down and passes the team off to his daughter Catherine (Jillian Mueller), James has to protect himself and his crew from her attempts to modernize the team. Clearly, this show won't be for everyone, but if The Ranch was a hit for Netflix, you can bet this will make a pit stop in the streamer's Top 10 as well.

Freddie Stroma (Harry Potter) co-stars in The Crew alongside Sarah Stiles, Gary Anthony Williams and Dan Ahdoot, while guest stars include Paris Berelc (Alexa & Katie) and Bruce McGill (The Insider). The latter actor will play Bobby Spencer, who was a beloved driver back in NASCAR’s early years, and started up his own team when he retired. He turns his declining team over to his daughter once technology-driven teams begin to dominate the sport, but staying away isn’t as easy as he thought.

Image via Netflix

Berelc will play Jessie, a young race car driver who Catherine wants to replace Jake (Stroma) on the team, as sponsors love the idea of getting a young woman behind the wheel. Plus, unlike Jake, she knows as much about the cars as the mechanics themselves.

James executive produced The Crew with writer/showrunner Jeff Lowell (The Ranch), Jeff Sussman (The King of Queens), Todd Garner (Mortal Kombat) and Andy Fickman, who also directed all 10 episodes. He previously directed James in the Paul Blart: Mall Cop sequel. Matt Summers and Tim Clark executive produced the series on behalf of NASCAR, which is integral to the success of this show.

See, the premiere of The Crew on Monday, Feb. 15 coincides with NASCAR kicking off their season with the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 14 -- so expect to see at least one Netflix ad during the race, if not several. Of course, you don't have to wait for the Daytona 500 to see what The Crew is all about. Check out the trailer below, and if you missed James in the Netflix original movie Hubie Halloween, well... you know what, don't sweat it. James was actually decent in the Adam Sandler comedy, but you didn't miss much!

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Image via Netflix

Share Share Tweet Email

New Silver Fox James Gunn Reveals 'Peacemaker' TV Series Has Started Production Santa Gunn?