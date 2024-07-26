The Big Picture Ian McKellen shines as a feared critic in the suspenseful thriller The Critic.

Starring a talented cast, the film is an adaptation set in 1934 London.

Expect intense drama, blackmail, and deception in the entangled narrative.

The legendary Ian McKellen (The Lord of the Rings) is back in another suspenseful trailer of The Critic, released on Thursday, July 25, by Greenwich Entertainment, only a few weeks after fans got a glimpse of the upcoming thriller in another trailer. As seen in the latest teaser, McKellen exudes power and influence as the titular character, a theater critic for the Daily Chronicle, who lures a struggling actress into a blackmail scheme with deadly consequences. This provides an even more intense preview, showcasing McKellen’s remarkable abilities while teasing just how much drama will go down in the upcoming thriller.

Directed by Anand Tucker (Hilary and Jackie) and written by Oscar nominee Patrick Marber (Closer), The Critic is an adaptation of Anthony Quinn’s 2015 novel “Curtain Call” and is set in 1934 London. Starring alongside McKellen are Gemma Arterton (Prince of Persia), Mark Strong (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy), Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone), Alfred Enoch (Harry Potter), Romola Garai (One Life) and Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread). As for the crew behind this masterpiece, Jolyon Symonds, Bill Kenwright, and David Gilbery serve as producers, while Mark Gordon, Zygi Kamasa, Naomi George, Tom Butterfield and Harry White executive produce.

In The Critic, McKellen portrays the city's most feared drama critic, Jimmy Erskine, while co-star Arterton plays Nina Land, the struggling actress hell-bent on winning his approval. And as the synopsis adds, "Adversaries, forced to take desperate measures to save their careers, they become entangled in a dangerous web of blackmail, ambition, and deception when Jimmy finds himself in the crosshairs of his newspaper's new owner, David Brooke (Strong)."

'The Critic' Is A "Thrilling Venture" Worth Watching

While fans count down to The Critic’s theatrical release this Fall, they can expect a "thrilling venture” as described by Collider’s Isabella Soares, who reviewed the film back in September 2023. According to Soares, The Critic can be likened to a Shakespearean play, considering that the film’s character arcs, notable in such literary work, “can be hard to capture on screen without it looking like a soap opera that can't be taken seriously.” However, thanks to director Tucker and screenwriter Marber, the film “fully embraces its operatic tone without going overboard.” It is also worth noting that the new suspense premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, where it received subdued reviews from critics and as of July 1, it held a 47% "Rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Critic will arrive in theaters on September 13, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for further information, and in the meantime, watch The Critic’s latest trailer above.