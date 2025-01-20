Roger Ebert and Gene Siskel are often considered to be among the top tier of film critics, particularly their TV series At The Movies (originally known as Siskel & Ebert & the Movies). The duo were known for their scathing sense of humor when it came to their reviews, along with their famous "Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down" system (long before Rotten Tomatoes was a thing). In all that time, Ebert and Siskel never reviewed a television series — except for one major occasion. That review was for the short-lived animated series The Critic, which was ironically about a movie critic's life.

Created by Al Jean and Mike Reiss, The Critic follows New York movie critic Jay Sherman (Jon Lovitz). Much like Siskel and Ebert, Sherman hosted his own television series where he delivered takedowns of movies — most of them parodies of popular or classic films. He even had his own catchphrase: "It stinks!" But what did Siskel and Ebert think of the show? The answer's a bit complicated.

It Took Siskel and Ebert Time To Warm Up to 'The Critic'