‘The Croods 2′: First Trailer for the Long-Delayed Sequel Introduces a Whole New Family

DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures have released the first The Croods 2 trailer online, offering a first look at the long-in-the-works sequel. Titled The Croods: A New Age, the film sees the original cast from 2013 film returning – including Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, and Ryan Reynolds – but in this adventure, the titular prehistoric family is challenged by a new family named The Bettermans who they run across while in search of a new home. As their name suggests, The Bettermans are just a little better than The Croods in every way – they have better shelter, better inventions, and better food. But when the two families start living together, tensions escalate between the cave family and the “modern” family.
DreamWorks Animation first announced a Croods sequel way back in 2013 with a story focusing on motherhood and the “first chapter of society.” Obviously that version of the movie never came to fruition, then the film got cancelled altogether in 2016 after DreamWorks Animation moved to Universal Pictures. But The Croods 2 was revived a short while later, and after a few years of development and production we now have The Croods: A New Age.
Joel Crawford is in the director’s chair this time around making his feature directorial debut, replacing original directors Chris Sanders and Kirk DeMicco.
Check out the first The Croods 2 trailer below. The voice cast also includes Catherine Keener, Clark Duke, Randy Thom, Cloris Leachman, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage, and Kelly Marie Tran.
The Croods: A New Age is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on November 25th, but given how Universal rolled out Trolls: World Tour, I wouldn’t be surprised if this one landed on PVOD shortly thereafter.
Here’s the official synopsis for The Croods: A New Age:
The Croods have survived their fair share of dangers and disasters, from fanged prehistoric beasts to surviving the end of the world, but now they will face their biggest challenge of all: another family
The Croods need a new place to live. So, the first prehistoric family sets off into the world in search of a safer place to call home. When they discover an idyllic walled-in paradise that meets all their needs, they think their problems are solved … except for one thing. Another family already lives there: the Bettermans.
The Bettermans (emphasis on the “better”)—with their elaborate tree house, amazing inventions and irrigated acres of fresh produce—are a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. When they take the Croods in as the world’s first houseguests, it isn’t long before tensions escalate between the cave family and the modern family.
Just when all seems lost, a new threat will propel both families on an epic adventure outside the safety of the wall, one that will force them to embrace their differences, draw strength from each other and forge a future together.
The Croods: A New Age features the voice talent of returning stars Nicolas Cage as Grug Crood, Catherine Keener as Ugga Crood, Emma Stone as their daughter, Eep; Ryan Reynolds as Eep’s boyfriend, Guy; Clark Duke (Hot Tub Time Machine) as Thunk and Cloris Leachman as Gran. They’re joined by new stars Peter Dinklage (HBO’s Game of Thrones) as Phil Betterman, Leslie Mann (Blockers) as Hope Betterman, and Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: Episode VIII-The Last Jedi) as their daughter, Dawn.