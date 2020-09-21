‘The Croods 2′: First Trailer for the Long-Delayed Sequel Introduces a Whole New Family

DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures have released the first The Croods 2 trailer online, offering a first look at the long-in-the-works sequel. Titled The Croods: A New Age, the film sees the original cast from 2013 film returning – including Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, and Ryan Reynolds – but in this adventure, the titular prehistoric family is challenged by a new family named The Bettermans who they run across while in search of a new home. As their name suggests, The Bettermans are just a little better than The Croods in every way – they have better shelter, better inventions, and better food. But when the two families start living together, tensions escalate between the cave family and the “modern” family.

DreamWorks Animation first announced a Croods sequel way back in 2013 with a story focusing on motherhood and the “first chapter of society.” Obviously that version of the movie never came to fruition, then the film got cancelled altogether in 2016 after DreamWorks Animation moved to Universal Pictures. But The Croods 2 was revived a short while later, and after a few years of development and production we now have The Croods: A New Age.

Joel Crawford is in the director’s chair this time around making his feature directorial debut, replacing original directors Chris Sanders and Kirk DeMicco.

Check out the first The Croods 2 trailer below. The voice cast also includes Catherine Keener, Clark Duke, Randy Thom, Cloris Leachman, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage, and Kelly Marie Tran.

The Croods: A New Age is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on November 25th, but given how Universal rolled out Trolls: World Tour, I wouldn’t be surprised if this one landed on PVOD shortly thereafter.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Croods: A New Age: