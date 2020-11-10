‘The Croods: A New Age’ Exclusive Drive-In Coming to Universal CityWalk Hollywood

The Croods: A New Age is coming to theaters on November 25. But if you live in Los Angeles, with movie theaters still closed, your options are pretty limited. Thankfully, Universal and DreamWorks Animation has you covered with THE CROODS: A NEW AGE Drive-In Screening and Experience at Universal CityWalk Hollywood, Nov. 19-24. As far as drive-in events go, this one rocks.

To experience the Croods world, you first have to RSVP here. While a minimum donation of $10 per car is required to reserve a ticket, Universal Pictures will donate $10 for each ticket reserved to Feeding America with a maximum donation of $9000.00. Not only do you get to see one of the most anticipated animated films of the year early (and in a cool drive-in scenario), but you’re doing it for a good cause.

According to the official press release, the drive-in screening of The Croods: A New Age will be shown “on a giant LED screen, visible by day and night. Before the film begins, guests will be treated to an exclusive pre-show, featuring DreamWorks Animation content and a snack box, courtesy of Universal CityWalk. Guests will also have the flexibility to leave their cars and visit Universal CityWalk to purchase additional food and beverages.” That’s right – you can leave your car and go to the mini KFC for a Mountain Dew Sweet Lightning and some of their new original recipe French fries (so, so good). How cool is that?

But that’s not all, since, as we all know, is it really a drive-in event without immersive photo opportunities? Again, from the official press release: “Prior to the screening, guests will be invited to preview the world of The Croods, with an immersive experience that features recreations of the film’s most exciting locations and characters, including the elaborate Treehouse, the Monkey Lair, the Thunder Sisters and so much more. The experience offers guests multiple interactive opportunities for fantastic photo ops, all without leaving the security of their cars.”

We’ll have more from The Croods: A New Age, starring Ryan Reynolds, Emma Stone, Nicolas Cage, and Kelly Marie Tran, soon, including our review and an update to our every DreamWorks Animation movie ranked list.