The Croods, released back in 2013, is an unsung gem in the DreamWorks Animation catalog – and one with a very complicated, improbable history. It started life as one of the Aardman films that DreamWorks was coproducing in the early-to-mid-2000s and featured a script by comedy legend John Cleese (his title for the project was the much wittier Crood Awakening). When the Aardman/DreamWorks partnership fizzled out prematurely, DreamWorks kept the idea and, years later, Aardman made their own caveman movie (2018’s lackluster Early Man). This new, Cleese-less version was assigned to Chris Sanders, a Disney veteran whose storytelling sensibilities were only rivaled by his singular design sense (and who DreamWorks head Jeffrey Katzenberg had previously assigned to do similar triage on their troubled How to Train Your Dragon project) and Kirk DiMacco, a gifted writer and director with a long history in animation. Together, the filmmakers turned The Croods into a wild prehistoric jamboree, full of crazy creatures (many bearing the signature stamp of Sanders) and a family (led by Nicolas Cage and including Emma Stone) whose life is turned upside down by someone more evolved (Ryan Reynolds) entering the picture. It spawned a TV series and a sequel was developed and effectively canceled in 2016. But a year later it had returned, this time without Sanders or DiMacco, but with some similar story elements. Against all odds (and in the middle of an uncontrollable worldwide pandemic), The Croods: A New Age is here. And, even more improbably, it’s actually great.

After an applaudably bleak flashback that shows the origin of Reynolds’ character Guy (his parents are literally sinking in tar as they call out to their young son), The Croods: A New Age picks up pretty much exactly where the first film ended – everyone’s second favorite prehistoric family (which also includes matriarch Catherine Keener, grandmother Cloris Leachman and younger brother Clark Duke) are out in the world, fending off insane creatures and attempting to survive one catastrophe after another. But daughter Eep (Stone) and Guy (Reynolds) are looking to start their own life away from the suffocating family and the constant nervousness of Cage’s antsy, meathead-y dad Grug. Everything changes when they stumble upon a valley that is utilizing advanced agrarian techniques to raise vegetables and farm animals (including a bizarre chicken/seal hybrid) and has a vast, sophisticated treehouse home.

This lush, palatial utopia is the home of the Bettermans – Phil (Peter Dinklage), Hope (Leslie Mann) and Dawn (Kelly Marie Tran). As it turns out, these more modern humans knew Guy’s family and welcome him in with open arms, while keeping the rest of the caveman family at arm’s length which, for a neanderthal, is pretty long. There’s a tension that is immediately created from what Guy should do and what he wants to do. And his decision ultimately affects the rest of the Croods (and the Bettermans too).

Image via Universal

Much of the early part of Croods 2 is devoted to this heightened comedy of manners, with the family failing to understand or just outright destroying the civility and calm that the Bettermans have taken pains to maintain. And while Dawn is initially established as a potential romantic foil for Stone’s Eep, the filmmakers (this time led by director Joel Crawford) wisely turn Dawn into her comedic sidekick instead. There’s a wonderful extended sequence where Eep eggs her on to leave the compound, along with the Croods’ lovely, colorful cat Chubby, and they have a number of thrilling adventures, culminating in Dawn getting stung by a bee, which leads her to feeling very groovy.

What is fascinating too is how much of Croods 2 is framed through Grug’s emotional response to what is happening. Cage, particularly in the past few years with his turns in Teen Titans Go to the Movies and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, is particularly adept at voice acting, giving some of his more memorable recent performances. He gives the characters more pathos and depth than you would expect and when he’s needed to go big (like he is here), he brings it in a way that only he can. So to have so much of the movie filtered through him is a bold move that ends up paying off hugely towards the movie’s third act, which expertly turns the tables on what you’d expect. (Also it’s got a giant, King Kong-y beast and a new heavy metal girl power anthem by San Fernando Valley icons Haim.)

But Cage being the rich emotional center of the movie is one of the many surprises you’ll experience while watching Croods 2. This is a movie that is arguably well past its sell-by date, with an entirely new creative team (shoutout to artist Joe Pitt, a Gravity Falls veteran who does marvelous work here) entering into a decidedly uneasy marketplace. And yet the movie is a nonstop delight, full of bright, colorful visuals and a storyline that is unafraid to occasionally drop its central narrative altogether in favor of a series of big, disconnected, extremely hilarious gags (all without losing sight on the underlying emotionality). All of the new voice actors are committed and superb (Dinklage oozes oily privilege and Tran is pure, unbridled enthusiasm) and the animation is top notch, capping off a wonderful (and very weird) year for DreamWorks Animation, who finished Trolls World Tour right as the world descended into chaos.

And, to be sure, the film might pack more of a wallop just because it’s such an out-of-left-field joy. In other words, you might walk into Croods: A New Age wondering why they bothered making a sequel. But you’ll walk out of it wondering why it took so long.

Grade: A-

