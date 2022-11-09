If your kid – or your inner child – already misses The Croods: Family Tree after Season 4 wrapped back in September, DreamWorks is here to tell you that Season 5 is coming sooner rather than later. The new episodes, which premiere simultaneously in Peacock and Hulu, arrive a day after our bellies are full of turkey. In order to hype all kids up, a trailer for the new season was released today.

The new season of The Croods: Family Tree will keep on chronicling the adventures of two prehistoric families who are forced to coexist and cooperate if they want to survive the harsh and wild environment of wild beasts while hunting for food. In the story, both the Croods and the Bettermans must constantly overcome their rivalries in order to keep their community-like tree house up and running.

The Croods: Family Tree to Reunite Croods and Bettermans

The trailer for The Croods: Family Tree reveals some challenges that Bettermans and Croods always have to face in a primitive world. First, remembering a name is very difficult when our ancestors were still baptizing every single thing. Then, you always need to triple check if your dinner is really dead before eating it. Going on a road trip may cause some deadly consequences as you discover a brand-new predator. Finally, in order to create family memories the whole family needs to risk their safety instead of huddling together in a cave.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: What's New on Hulu in November 2022

This is the fourth batch of episodes that DreamWorks releases this year alone for The Croods: Family Tree. Much like other series from the studios like Dragons: The Nine Realms, seasons come in batches of six or seven episodes, so it’s expected that Season 5 of the show will follow suit. The voice acting cast features Kiff Vandenheuvel as Grug, Ally Dixon as Eep, Amy Rosoff as Hope, Matthew Waterson as Phil, Amy Landecker as Ugga, Kelly Marie Tran as Dawn, and Artemis Pebdani as Gran.

The Croods: Family Tree is based on the popular animated film series that first premiered in 2013 and its 2020 sequel The Croods: A New Age. Both movies grossed over $800 million worldwide, and inspired the creation of another animated series: Dawn of the Croods. The characters are created by John Cleese (Monty Python’s Flying Circus), Kirk DiMarco (Racing Stripes), and Chris Sanders (How to Train Your Dragon).

Peacock and Hulu premiere Season 5 of The Croods: Family Tree on November 25. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: