After a not-too-long wait, DreamWorks announced today that the animated series The Croods: Family Tree is coming back for Season 6 sooner rather than later. In order to tease the new batch of episodes, the production company shared with Collider a trailer that provides a little insight into what’s coming to the titular prehistoric family and the fun moments we can expect to see. It’s now time to share this exclusive trailer with you.

The trailer for The Croods: Family Tree Season 6 states what all kids are thinking: The wait is over! In just about two weeks we’ll get to see the Croods and the Bettermans find creative ways to thrive and survive in the harsh prehistoric environment that constantly has predators out to get them. This time around, however, some of them will be more than prepared to defend themselves, including Gran (voiced by Artemis Pebdani), who’s more combative than ever.

The Past Presents the Future in The Croods: Family Tree

The Season 6 trailer also reveals that the past will meet the future when Greg (voiced by Kiff VandenHeuvel) finds a subterranean cave that is filled with items that look a lot more advanced than they should be. Does this mean there is some time-bending location that’s about to get revealed? Or maybe just a new character who is way ahead of their time when it comes to creating new things? We’ll only find out when the new episodes premiere at the end of the month.

Image via DreamWorks

Is There More of The Croods: Family Tree Ahead?

Just like in previous seasons, The Croods: Family Tree will come in a batch of six episodes, and if DreamWorks decides to follow last year’s pattern, we could be looking at multiple seasons getting released regularly throughout 2023. As you might know, the series is based on the popular animated movie The Croods, which originally premiered a decade ago. The voice cast also features Ally Dixon as Eep, Amy Rosoff as Hope, Matthew Waterson as Phil, Amy Landecker as Ugga, and Kelly Marie Tran as Dawn.

The Croods: Family Tree is executive produced by Emmy nominees Mark Banker and Todd Grimes. The duo worked together on The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants, and Banker also wrote several episodes from both shows, and Cartoon Network's hit animated series Adventure Time. So, they’re good with delivering fun-filled adventure with a casual joke here and there thrown at adults.

Hulu and Peacock premiere The Croods: Family Tree on March 30. You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: