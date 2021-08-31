The Croods and Bettermans will have to learn to get along.

DreamWorks Animation has revealed the trailer for a new spinoff series titled The Croods: Family Tree, which is set to premiere on Hulu and Peacock beginning September 23. The series will be produced by Mark Banker (Go, Dog. Go!) and Todd Grimes (The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants), who will both also serve as showrunners for all six episodes.

The Croods: Family Tree features the familiar Croods and Bettermans who must learn to get along and live together “on the most idyllic farm in prehistory.” The story follows the hilarious struggles of both families as they put their differences aside and decide to join together and “turn a tree house divided into a tree home united.”

Image via DreamWorks

RELATED: ‘The Croods: A New Age’ Review: A Surprisingly Satisfying Stone Age Sequel

The series will feature the voice talents of Kelly Marie Tran (Raya and the Last Dragon, Star Wars) as Dawn; Amy Landecker (Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts) as Ugga; Kiff VandenHeuvel (This is Us) as Grug; Ally Dixon (The Interview) as Eep; AJ Locascio (Voltron Legendary Defender) as Thunk; Artemis Pebdani (Big City Greens) as Gran; Darin Brooks (The Bold and the Beautiful) as Guy; Matthew Waterson (Tales of Arcadia) as Phil; Amy Rosoff (Scandal, Criminal Minds) as Hope.

The Croods were first featured in the fun, prehistoric adventure 2013 film directed by Chris Sanders (Lilo & Stitch, How to Train Your Dragon) and Kirk DeMicco and featured the voice talents of Emma Stone as Eep, Ryan Reynolds as Guy, and Nicolas Cage as Grug. The story introduced the Crood family along with the family’s never-ending problem of trying to survive in one of the most dangerous times in history. A sequel, The Croods: A New Age, was released last year and continued the story of the Crood family as they search for a safer place to live in a new paradise and make rivals out of their new neighbors the Bettermans, who are much more evolutionarily advanced.

Look for the continuing misadventures of the Croods on Hulu and Peacock on September 23, and you can watch the first trailer below:

KEEP READING: 'Croods 2' Star Kelly Marie Tran Just Wants to Have Dinner with Nic Cage

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Dead Space’ Remake Developers Share Early Preview, Improvements to Combat, and Return of Original Voice Actor Gunner Wright will return to voice Isaac in the remake.

Read Next