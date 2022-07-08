Recently, it was announced that Disney+ was producing a sports drama called The Crossover with Daveed Diggs. Now, Deadline is reporting five new additions to the cast. Darone Okolie, Gabriela Lopez, Joel Steingold, Himie Freeman, and Johnny Cantley are set to join the series based on the best-selling book of the same name.

The Crossover is a 2014 basketball novel written by Kwame Alexander. The novel first gained acclaim for how it was uniquely written completely in verse. It tells the story of two teen brothers, Josh and Jordan Bell, who are a pair of basketball prodigies. It also focuses on their parents, a dad who is a former professional basketball player, and a mom who is in the process of following her own dreams. The series will also have scenes set in the future that will show the Bell brothers, as well as their friends and teammates, all grown up. Okolie and Freeman are said to be playing the grown-up versions of the Bell brothers with Lopez and Cantley playing the grown-up versions of two of their friends. Additionally, Steingold is reported to be playing the Vice Principal at the middle school the brothers attend.

Okolie, Freeman, Lopez, Cantley, and Steingold are joining the already announced cast of Jalyn Hall and Amir O’Neil as the Bell brothers, Derek Luke as their father, Skyla I’Lece, Deja Monique Cruz, and Trevor Raine Bush. Additionally, Diggs will be serving as the narrator for the series, which is said to have the same lyrical style that the book is written in.

Okolie recently entered the spotlight in another basketball-focused show. He played former professional basketball player Larry Johnson on Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty. Freeman is an actor known for a variety of short films and the miniseries Momma’s Boy. Lopez is known for her roles in films like The 5th Wave and series like Rosewood. Steingold is best known for his role in the critically acclaimed Showtime drama The Chi. For Cantley, this series will be their first major role with their only other on-camera acting credits being in an episode of The CW drama The Originals.

The first episode of The Crossover has been directed by George Tillman, Jr. who has previously directed films like The Hate You Give. It was written by Alexander and Damani Johnson. Johnson, Alexander, and Tillman, Jr. are also all serving as executive producers on the series with Kim Harrison, Todd Harthan, Bob Teitel, Robert Prinz, LeBron James, Maverick Carter, and Jamal Henderson. Johnson, Alexander, and Harrison serve together as co-showrunners.

