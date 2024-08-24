The Big Picture The Crow is a dark, supernatural revenge story based on a comic series.

Securing backing for the film was a challenge, but its low budget brought out the best in the creative team.

The film's unique visual style might not have happened on a bigger budget.

With a remake of The Crow starring Bill Skarsgård and FKA twigs hitting theaters, it is time to revisit the gorgeous world-building of the original 1994 film starring Brandon Lee, which celebrated its 30th anniversary this year. Directed by Alex Proyas, this goth cult classic has had a tremendous visual influence on the '90s and beyond. But part of the film’s visual innovation is actually due to its limited budget. This grim tale doesn't shy away from brutality and the darkest sides of humanity. Initially, it was hard to find studio backing for this film, until a few key individuals took chances on it. Financial pressure led the creative team of The Crow to think outside the box, and as a result they created one of the most singular films of the '90s.

What Is 'The Crow' About?

The Crow is first and foremost a story of revenge. A year before the film's events take place, Eric Draven (Lee), a goth musician, is in his Detroit loft apartment with his fiancée Shelly Webster (Sofia Shinas) when a gang of ruthless arsonists assault and fatally wound Shelly, shoot Eric, and then push him out the window. Shelly and Eric's horrific deaths occur on "Devil's Night" (October 30), a notorious real night of arson and vandalism in Detroit. A year later, due to the resurrection powers of a crow living in the churchyard where Eric and Shelly are buried, Eric is risen from the dead and given a chance for revenge. This story, which is based on the black-and-white comic book series by James O'Barr, has remained so compelling that it has now inspired five movies and a series.

'The Crow's Co-Producer Wanted To Make an Extremely Dark, R-Rated Comic Book Movie

Finding studio backing for The Crow proved challenging for Proyas and his team. Jeff Most, one of the film’s co-producers, reported to The Guardian that he found O'Barr's work in a comic book store and quickly fell in love with the material. Most reached out to O'Barr, and told him, "I will make the first R-rated live-action comic book adaptation ever made. We will make this as dark a movie as you’ve drawn in this comic.'" Most was insistent on maintaining the story's dark reality; O'Barr wrote the series as a way to process his grief over losing his fiancée in a car crash. However, as Most was trying to market the project to studios, he got roughly 50 passes, with the general consensus being that the film was "way too dark" for Hollywood. Luckily, a Saturday Night Live producer connected Most to Ed Pressman, who has a legacy of taking chances on newcomers, and Pressman was essential to backing the franchise.

Once the project began, the design team built an intricate model of their version of Detroit, but the reality was that bringing this model to life was way beyond the film's $23 million budget. While the small budget would be a challenge to work with, it turned out to be a blessing in disguise. The Crow's production designer Alex McDowell explained in an interview with Forbes, “The constraints are not a bad thing. In fact, they’re probably directly influential on the outcome, and you come up with ideas you wouldn’t have come up with because you were forced to think differently.”

'The Crow's Creative Team Thought Way Outside the Box

James O'Barr's black-and-white drawings rely on high contrast and shadowing, which give them a carved, woodcut appearance. Proyas and McDowell wanted more than anything to capture this visual style. Forced to improvise due to budget restraints, the set designers built many full-size set pieces, but they also turned to a cheaper, and in many ways, more innovative option — miniatures — for the opening and closing sequences where the camera does a birds-eye-view fly-over of Detroit. These scenes play a huge role in setting the tone that the viewer is entering an otherworldly, Gothic setting which feels somehow beyond time, even while it is steeped in nineties pop culture references. The only time CGI effects were used was for digital face replacement of Brandon Lee's stunt double following the actor's tragic death on set.

In an interview with Collider, McDowell stated that the noir influence on O'Barr's work was clear to him and a guiding force behind his design. McDowell also came from a background working with bands such as the Sex Pistols, and brought a gritty punk aesthetic to the entire vision. Even on a limited budget, The Crow's design team managed to pull off an intricate set that honored O’Barr’s macabre style across the board, from Eric Draven’s haunting makeup to the rich red, black and white color palette, to the damp, gritty warehouses where so much of the film’s action takes place.

'The Crow's Legacy Continues To Endure

The Crow is an example of what a passionate creative team can pull off, even on a tight budget. The unforgettable visuals of The Crow have endured. Accompanying its 30th anniversary re-release, Paramount Home Entertainment released a documentary as part of the film's bonus features, which includes retrospective interviews with the creative team including Proyas, McDowell, Most, and never-before-seen interviews with Brandon Lee on set of the film. In addition to developing a devoted fan base and remaining a staple of goth culture to this day, the story is one Hollywood just can't seem to get away from. In an interview with Vanity Fair, The Crow (2024)'s director Rupert Sanders spoke about growing up listening to Joy Division and the Cure (the original film's soundtrack features the Cure and a Joy Division cover by Nine Inch Nails), and how in his remake he hopes to revive the feeling of "the beauty of melancholy." While we wish Brandon Lee could see the impact that his final movie has had, as Sarah (Rochelle Davis) says in The Crow, "Real love is forever."

