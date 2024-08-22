In a world currently dominated by a variety of comic book adaptations ranging from the immensely successful Marvel Cinematic Universe to excellent television series such as Prime Video's The Boys and Invincible, 1994's The Crow (based on the graphic novel of the same name by James O'Barr) tends to go overlooked by many. Despite a strong and passionate fan base for both the film and the original graphic novel, not to mention a plethora of sequels (the first of which, The Crow: City of Angels, being theatrically released), Alex Proyas' gothic action thriller never quite got its due, falling further into obscurity with every new comic book movie that releases. The film follows Eric Draven (Brandon Lee), a young rock guitarist who, alongside his fiancée, is unjustly murdered in cold blood by a gang of criminals. But death isn't the end for Eric Draven, as he is given a second chance to set the wrong things right. Thanks to a crow that houses his soul, Eric rises from the grave and immediately begins his quest for revenge.

Grossing an impressive $94 million worldwide (approximately $50 million domestically) on a $23 million budget, The Crow was a solid box office success, spawning its aforementioned sequels. None of The Crow's sequels were successful in duplicating the original's success, and the franchise has remained dormant for nearly 20 years. But as of this weekend, Lionsgate, hot off the release of Eli Roth's Borderlands adaptation, will be releasing the long-delayed reboot/remake of The Crow, starring IT's Bill Skarsgård, hoping to reignite interest in a story that hasn't seen an adaptation since 2005's critically-panned direct-to-video sequel, The Crow: Wicked Prayer, this being the fourth and final entry in the original franchise.

Is 'The Crow' (1994) Streaming Online?

The Crow is currently available to stream on Prime Video. Also streaming on Prime Video is the third entry in The Crow series, The Crow: Salvation, co-starring Academy Award-nominee Kirsten Dunst, for those who crave a little more from The Crow's world and inimitable tone upon finishing the original movie. It must also be noted that The Crow will soon be leaving Prime Video on September 1, so you only have a limited time to watch it via Amazon's streaming service. The Crow: Salvation, however, will remain on Prime Video for the time being.

Is 'The Crow' (1994) Available To Buy or Rent On-Demand?

Depending on personal preference, you may want to rent or buy The Crow on-demand, which is possible to do through multiple platforms. The on-demand services that offer The Crow include Prime Video (in addition to currently housing the film in their subscription library), Microsoft, Google Play, YouTube, Fandango, and Apple TV, with prices beginning at $2.99.

Is 'The Crow' (1994) Available on Physical Media?

Fans and collectors of physical media will be excited to hear that The Crow has recently received a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray in honor of its 30th anniversary, which you can purchase right here on Amazon. The 4K edition offers plenty of awesome special features for fans. In addition to the 4K, there is the alternative option of The Crow's standard Blu-ray release, which can also be purchased on Amazon right here if you would like to add the film to your physical collection through that format.

Do You Need To Watch 'The Crow' (1994) Before the 2024 Reboot?

While the 1994 version of The Crow isn't necessary viewing when it comes to understanding the various ins and outs of The Crow reboot's story, you should absolutely give it a serious glance. It's a distinct gothic thriller with an unparalleled atmosphere and art direction, and it stands as one of the more unique comic book adaptations in the extensive history of the genre, primarily for its blend of fantastical and gothic elements, as well as its depiction of the now iconic Eric Draven. Not to mention, watching the 1994 version gives you the advantage of being able to compare differences between the original film and the 2024 reboot.

The official synopsis for The Crow (2024) reads:

"Soulmates Eric and Shelly are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right."

Watch the Trailer for 'The Crow' (1994)

The Crow's original trailer is steeped in 1990s nostalgia, sporting a pace and an editing style so inextricably intertwined with the decade, it's unmistakable. The trailer shrouds the character of Eric Draven in a surprising amount of secrecy, not revealing too much of his personality or past while showing enough to grab the viewer. Whether you've seen The Crow before or are a newcomer to the classic film, it's a trailer worth watching.

To commemorate the movie in the wake of its 20th anniversary in 2014, Miramax released a second trailer for The Crow. This 20th-anniversary trailer gives a more concise and straightforward presentation of the film's tone and plot than the 90s trailer, introducing Eric Draven and The Crow's supporting cast with a little more clarity. It lacks the secrecy and mystique of the 90s trailer, but it's still a very serviceable tease for this excellent movie.