The 2024 remake of The Crow is a movie that was dragged through development hell, with production taking 16 years from the first rumors to its eventual theatrical release. The release appears well-planned, coinciding with the original cult classic’s 30th anniversary — but the movie could’ve been very different. Numerous actors were connected to Eric Draven — the role made famous by Brandon Lee, who tragically died during the filming of the original. In the end, a new-found veteran of the horror genre, Bill Skarsgård, landed the role and showed audiences a nuanced version of his ability to portray darkness within a character. Considering he feels like the perfect fit for the role, the diverse list of names attached to the project is unbelievable.

Bradley Cooper and Jason Mamoa Were Among the Actors Linked to ‘The Crow’

The Crow's difficult production timelines are most blatantly obvious from the long list of names associated with the titular role. Mark Wahlberg was initially offered the role back in 2010 and it's difficult to imagine him in such a gothic, brooding role. It then emerged that Bradley Cooper was in talks for the role, meeting with Spanish director Juan Carlos Fresnadilo (known for 28 Weeks Later and the recent Netflix movie Damsel starring Millie Bobby Brown) who was also involved with the project at the time. Cooper’s talks were far enough along to prompt concept art that ended up getting leaked after he left the project. The designs are extremely uncharacteristic for Cooper, seeing him sporting a jet-black mohawk and embracing a dark, mournful style. He ultimately departed the project due to scheduling conflicts, filming Silver Linings Playbook and preparing for Paradise Lost (which never came to fruition) back-to-back.

Following Cooper’s departure, a huge number of names were linked to the remake. Channing Tatum, who showed his villainous side recently in Blink Twice, seemed to be a front-runner. Simultaneously, rumors of Wahlberg’s connection resurfaced. James McAvoy, Jason Momoa, Tom Hiddleston, and Luke Evans were all linked to the project at various points. Even Alexander Skarsgård was the top contender at one point, being told that ‘it’s Skarsgård’s role if he wants it’ — ironic considering the role did go to Skarsgård, just a different one. Bill Skarsgård's performance is youthful and angsty, yet all the names connected to the project feel as though that is not the angle they would've approached the role from. The combination of rotating doors for directors and lead actors creates uncertainty and intrigue as to what The Crow could've been — just the thought of Bradley Cooper in the role is fascinating and quite difficult to imagine.

Bill Skarsgård Is the Ideal Actor for ‘The Crow’

Considering the diversity of actors linked to the project, Skarsgård is an obvious choice for the role. He is familiar with the horror genre, most famously as Pennywise in the two It movies but also in Castle Rock and Barbarian. He has proven time and time again that he is not afraid to push the darkness of the roles he undertakes to the limit. He told Esquire that he’s “drawn towards (darker roles) the same way they’re drawn to me.” His performance as Eric Draven is different from his other roles in the genre and offers a new version of Brandon Lee’s character that still retains the spirit of the original. The movie takes a new direction, modernizing the story which can be seen in Skarsgard’s interpretation, and feels less flamboyant and more somber.

The 2024 adaptation spends its first act focusing on building up the relationship between Eric and Shelly (FKA Twigs), so the two leads’ chemistry is vital - and they have buckets of it. Their immediate magnetism allows Skarsgård to come across as misunderstood and empathetic. It adds believable motive to his actions and heightens his transition to this vigilante figure fueled by rage. It feels more romantically gothic than any other character he's played before. The Crow has been hugely criticized for failing to find its feet and leading to a confusing mismatch of genres. However, the movie’s final set piece is extremely satisfying to watch and huge credit has to go to Skarsgård’s command over the screen in these moments.

The Crow’s hamster wheel of linked actors was just one aspect of the movie’s messy production timeline. The movie was thrown around, faced bankruptcy, and at various points felt like it might never come to fruition. However, no matter how messy the final product is, Skarsgård is the core of the movie and arguably the best part of it. It's hard to imagine an alternate timeline where another actor plays the role of Eric Draven.

The Crow (2024) 5 10 Release Date June 7, 2024 Director Rupert Sanders Cast Bill Skarsgard , FKA Twigs , Danny Huston Main Genre Action Writers James O'Barr , Zach Baylin , William Josef Schneider Budget $50 Million Distributor(s) Lionsgate Expand

