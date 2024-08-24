With over a decade of production troubles and delays behind it, Rupert Sanders' reboot of The Crow is finally making its way to the silver screen. An adaptation of James O'Barr's graphic novel of the same name, this new take The Crow is leaning further into gothic romance than the original film and graphic novel did, exploring a new side to this classic tale of loss and revenge. The 2024 remake also sports a darker, more emo interpretation of the character of Eric Draven, originally portrayed by Brandon Lee, with the intent of standing apart from the original adaptation and character.

2024's The Crow has seen many different hands attached to the project over the many years of its lengthy development cycle. With big names such as Mark Wahlberg and even Tom Hiddleston being attached to play Eric Draven over the film's many considered incarnations, none of which managed to materialize past the pre-production phase. But despite its various production troubles, The Crow still offers a solid cast of actors portraying characters from the 1994 film, as well as many new characters as well. Continue reading to learn more about the cast and characters of The Crow's latest incarnation.

The Crow (2024) 5 10 A modern re-imagining of the beloved character, The Crow, based on the original graphic novel by James O'Barr. Release Date June 7, 2024 Director Rupert Sanders Cast Bill Skarsgard , FKA Twigs , Danny Huston Main Genre Action Writers James O'Barr , Zach Baylin , William Josef Schneider Budget $50 Million Distributor(s) Lionsgate Expand

Bill Skarsgård

Eric Draven

Close

In this new interpretation of The Crow, Eric Draven isn't the snarky guitarist he was when Brandon Lee portrayed him in 1994, but rather, he starts out as an antisocial artist in a rehab facility. Not liked by many, Draven is a bit of a depressed loner this time around, actively staying away from any group activities in the rehab facility to the best of his ability. This is until he meets the love of his life, a young woman by the name of Shelly, who is brutally and mercilessly killed alongside Draven before his eventual return from the grave as the titular specter of vengeance.

Stepping into the role of Eric Draven this time around is Pennywise actor Bill Skarsgård. Skarsgård has built up quite an impressive resume over the years, even beyond his most popular role in the two-film adaptation of Stephen King's IT. His most notable film roles have been in movies such as 2023's John Wick: Chapter 4, the 2022 horror film Barbarian, and the recently-released action comedy, Boy Kills World. Skarsgård is easily one of the hardest working and most accomplished young actors working today, with upcoming appearances in the IT spinoff series, Welcome to Derry, as well as Robert Eggers' Nosferatu, where he portrays the titular vampiric shadow-lurker.

FKA Twigs

Shelly

Image via Lionsgate

FKA Twigs plays Shelly, Eric's soulmate and the catalyst for his eventual revenge plot. Shelly is an addict and musician who, due to the unfortunate hand that life has dealt her, has gotten mixed up with the wrong people. On the run from those pursuing her, Shelly ends up in the same rehab facility as Draven, and the two quickly spark up a once-in-a-lifetime romance.

Until her recent appearances in films like 2019's Honey Boy, FKA Twigs had been primarily known for her contributions to the music industry. She even has a song featured on the soundtrack for 2021's The King's Man (a prequel to Matthew Vaughn's first two Kingsman films) which she worked on with British rapper Central Cee. FKA Twigs will also star alongside Nicolas Cage and Honey Boy co-star Noah Jupe in an upcoming horror film titled The Carpenter's Son.

Danny Huston

Vincent Roeg

Image via Lionsgate

The Crow's main antagonist this time around is a man by the name of Vincent Roeg. Whereas the 1994 film's antagonists are a group of low-life criminals, Vincent Roeg is an opposing supernatural threat. Having maintained his life for several centuries, Roeg possesses strange abilities that can (among other things) influence those he's around, not unlike Jessica Jones villain Zebediah Kilgrave. Roeg is the leader of a group of bourgeois baddies responsible for the deaths of Eric and Shelly, and Draven's primary adversary in the film.

Actor Danny Huston has worked with countless big-name directors throughout his film career, starring in pictures by Martin Scorsese, Alfonso Cuarón, and Kevin Costner just to name a few. Huston has been a reliable supporting talent who always brings exactly what is needed to each of his roles. Huston also recently appeared in two westerns, those being this year's The Dead Don't Hurt directed by and starring Viggo Mortensen, as well as the first chapter in Kevin Costner's Horizon film saga. Danny Huston can also be seen in the upcoming remake of The Naked Gun, where he'll be starring opposite Liam Neeson.

Josette Simon

Sophia

Image via Netflix

Sophia is the not-so-loving mother of FKA Twig's Shelly. Working alongside Vincent Roeg in hunting Shelly down, she clearly feels conflicted about her ties to Roeg. But despite her motherly instincts bringing about hesitation, Sophia still partakes in the manhunt for her daughter.

Josette Simon is an actor mostly known for her memorable supporting roles in films as well as television series. Simon has had notable roles in huge blockbusters such as Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman and Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, along with appearances in huge series like Netflix's The Witcher and Paramount's Halo adaptation. Josette Simons is also currently set to appear in the next Bridget Jones movie, alongside Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant.

Laura Birn

Marion

Image via Lionsgate

Marion is somewhat of an assistant to Danny Huston's Vincent Roeg. She typically follows Roeg around in his various endeavors and keeps him updated on any current changes in their operations. This becomes particularly handy when Eric Draven begins hunting down their men.

Actor Laura Birn is of Finnish origin, and many of her most notable acting credits have been in acclaimed Finnish films. These include 2018's Void and 2012's Purge (not to be confused with the 2013 Blumhouse horror thriller, The Purge). Birn's most recognizable role for American audiences prior to The Crow is probably the Liam Neeson-starring thriller, A Walk Among the Tombstones from 2014.

The Crow's cast does not stop there, however. Here are the other talented performers you'll meet in the 2024 reboot:

Sami Bouajila (A Son) as Kronos

(A Son) as Kronos Karel Dobry (Mission: Impossible) as Roman

(Mission: Impossible) as Roman Jordan Bolger (The Woman King) as Chance

(The Woman King) as Chance Sebastian Orozco (Halo) as Dorm

(Halo) as Dorm David Bowles (The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian) as Wickham

(The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian) as Wickham Isabella Wei (1899) as Zadie

(1899) as Zadie Jordan Haj (Underworld: Blood Wars) as Adam

(Underworld: Blood Wars) as Adam Dukagjin Podrimaj (Zonjusha) as Detective Milch

The Crow will be released exclusively in movie theaters as of August 23, 2024.