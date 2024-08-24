The Big Picture The Crow is a dark and gritty reimagining, focusing on Eric's resurrection and quest for justice.

The Crow is, and always will be, Brandon Lee’s movie. It’s a movie that’s intertwined with tragedy with the accidental death of the lead during filming. It feels like a movie that is almost impossible to recreate and the 2024 adaptation, directed by Rupert Sanders, doesn’t try to do that. Instead, it is a reimagining of the source material in a 21st-century landscape. It adds backstory to its protagonists and focuses on building the relationship between Eric (Bill Skarsgård) and Shelly (FKA Twigs). Aside from the motivation and supernatural abilities of Eric, this remake couldn’t be more of a tonal shift. So how far will one man go for love?

What Is 'The Crow' about?

The Crow is the story of Eric and Shelly, who have an intense and passionate romance. The movie introduces Shelly as she's frantically talking to her friend Zadie (Isabella Wei) on the phone, telling her that she has a dangerous video on her phone. The intrigue surrounding what could possibly be in that video plagues the entire first act, and although you get a vague impression - the reality is horrifying and way more convoluted than anything from the original. Zadie is then taken to a room draped in plastic, where the movie’s villain Roeg (Danny Huston) whispers in her ear and her eyes roll back, as she grabs a sharp blade and viciously stabs her neck. It immediately sets the tone that The Crow will be bloody and relentless. However, that aspect is placed on the back burner to learn the origin of Shelly and Eric’s romance.

Shelly ends up getting herself admitted to a rehabilitation facility to evade capture, and it is there we get our first glimpse of a grown-up Eric. Unlike the original, where Eric and Shelly are deeply in love and are preparing to get married, the 2024 remake shows the audience the magnetism the pair felt right from their first encounter. The purpose of the first half is to establish this relationship and show how strong their love is. Eric is shown to be an outcast and misunderstood by those around him, however, Shelly immediately understands him. The chemistry of Skarsgard and FKA Twigs is undoubtedly the highlight of the movie. When Shelly is tracked down by those who killed Zadie, she and Eric escape and their connection grows stronger. When the movie has evolved into a beautifully damaged romance, the pair are tracked down and brutally suffocated using clear bags. The moment is heart-wrenching as this means the lovers watch each other suffer. After they are tragically killed, the injustice means Eric’s soul cannot rest, and he is given the ability to avenge Shelly and kill the ones who killed them, with the promise that he will get her back.

Does 'The Crow' Link to the Original?

This reimagining of The Crow is not explicitly connected to the original and introduces a lot of new lore. After his death, Eric wakes up in a sort of purgatory, and it is laid out clearly that the nature of Shelly’s death is so tragic that Eric’s soul cannot rest. He must return to kill those who killed them, and as long as his love remains pure, he can’t die. The concept may echo the original, but the setup is much more direct. However, where the movie diverges is its commitment to body horror. On learning he can still very much feel pain, Eric is forced to push in a broken bone and the camera shows you every single gruesome detail. The sequences of Eric tracking down and killing the crime gang feel more polished and less gritty than the original, it is very much a 21st-century twist on the gothic genre.

After numerous gory kills, Eric returns to the apartment he and Shelly first escaped to and finds her hidden phone. He retraces the steps of their romance, and the movie echoes this with flashbacks just in case you’d forgotten where we were. Essentially, the movie reminds you of Eric and Shelly’s all-consuming love so it can utilize Eric’s visceral reaction to the mysterious video to enter its third act. It transpires that Shelly and her friends used to party with Roeg, and one night Roeg whispered in Shelly's ear and corrupted her to stab her friend. The reveal breaks Eric and he grapples with the fact that Shelly never told him. He is so doubtful of his feelings that the next time he is shot, he is killed for real - his love is no longer pure. He makes a deal to trade his soul for hers, they will never be reunited but if he can complete his aim and kill the remaining gang members, she will be allowed to live.

How Does 'The Crow' End?

The transformation does not take place until two-thirds of the way through the feature. The overwhelming sense of vengeance takes over Eric and, using tattoo ink, he completes the signature look The Crow has become synonymous with. The movie takes a John Wick-esque turn and guides the audience to its biggest set piece. Eric takes down every single person in his path, viciously and callously, barely flinching at the bullets hitting him. The deaths just get gorier with one seeing Eric stab a man in the eye with the blade impaled in his own chest. It’s gruesome and removes the flamboyance of the original, replacing it with blunt, blatant violence.

Eric is fueled by rage and when he comes face to face with Roeg’s last line of defense, his right-hand woman Marian (Laura Birn), she tells him just that. He takes a moment before decapitating her, taking her head along, and making his way to center stage to show off his work. Standing in the iconic arm-stretched pose of the bird, he sees the ghost of Shelly in the audience. Vowing to avenge her for good, he finds Roeg at his country home and as the pair come face to face, Roeg whispers in Eric’s ear causing him to start to be controlled. The movie indulges itself in a montage, recalling the movie’s events and allowing Eric’s love for Shelly to overpower Roeg’s powers. The pair crash out of the window in a scene reminiscent of Eric’s death in the original movie and end up in purgatory. Now powerless, the spirits envelop Roeg, and he is dragged to the depths of hell. Shelly emerges from the water and embraces Eric, as his toughened character arc immediately softens. However, the ending is bittersweet as Shelly is seen being resuscitated from the earlier suffocation whilst Eric is pronounced dead. Although the pair don’t end up together, it is evident their souls will forever be intertwined.

