The Crow is making a long-awaited return to movie screens thirty years after the original film, with Bill Skarsgård now taking the reins as the vengeance-fueled undead vigilante. A reboot of The Crow has been in development hell for quite some time, and that's hardly surprising given the franchise's complicated history. While the 1994 original is generally considered a positively-received cult classic, it also has a legacy shrouded in infamy given the film's star, Brandon Lee, was tragically killed in an on-set accident during filming.

The new adaptation from director Rupert Sanders will be setting itself apart from the original film by delving more into the mythology and origins behind the titular Crow. It's a journey that begins when the character of Eric (Bill Skarsgård) is forced to watch his beloved wife, Shelly (FKA Twigs), become a murder victim before his very eyes. Eric is killed as well, but he's soon revived as a vengeful and virtually indestructible vigilante, who vows to hunt down the people responsible for killing him and his wife. Wondering when, where, and how you can see this dramatic reinvention of a beloved anti-hero unfold? Read below to find out where you can watch The Crow.

Is 'The Crow' Streaming?

The Crow may soon become available to stream online, but today is not that day. Eric's quest for vengeance will not be streaming when the film officially debuts this late August. That being said, since The Crow is a production of Lionsgate, we have a fairly good idea of where the film will be streaming after its theatrical run concludes.

In 2022, Lionsgate inked a deal with NBCUniversal to bring its new releases to the NBCU-backed streaming platform of Peacock. The deal officially goes into effect this year in 2024, so that all-but-confirms that The Crow will be coming to Peacock at a later date. Peacock currently has two subscription plans available: Premium and Premium Plus. You can find a full breakdown of each plan, along with their features and pricing, in the following table below:

Subscription Plan

Features

Cost

Premium

  • Peacock's entire catalog of movies, shows, and sports
  • Access to exclusive originals and NBCUniversal theatrical films months after they premiere
  • Live sports and special events
  • Ongoing shows from NBC and Bravo
  • Over 50 live-television channels
  • Limited ads

  • $7.99 per month
  • $79.99 per year

Premium Plus

  • Peacock's entire catalog of movies, shows, and sports
  • Access to exclusive originals and NBCUniversal theatrical films months after they premiere
  • Live sports and special events
  • Ongoing shows from NBC and Bravo
  • Over 50 live-television channels
  • No ads (with some exceptions)
  • Select downloadable titles for offline use
  • Access to local NBC channel

  • $13.99 per month
  • $139.99 per year

What Is the Release Date for 'The Crow'?

The Crow will officially fly into theaters when the long-awaited reboot premieres on Friday, August 23 in the United States and Canada. As for other parts of the globe, The Crow will be debuting earlier and later in some countries. To see if and when The Crow is playing in your country of residence, refer to the following table below:

Release Date

Country

August 21, 2024

  • Belgium
  • France
  • Netherlands
  • Philippines

August 22, 2024

  • Argentina
  • Australia
  • Brazil
  • Hungary
  • Kazakhstan
  • Mexico
  • Portugal
  • Russia
  • Singapore
  • Ukraine

August 23, 2024

  • Canada
  • Ecuador
  • Estonia
  • Finland
  • United Kingdom
  • Ireland
  • Norway
  • Poland
  • Turkey
  • United States

August 29, 2024

  • Denmark
  • Hong Kong
  • Italy

August 30, 2024

  • Cambodia
  • Romania
  • Sweden

September 12, 2024

  • Germany

Is 'The Crow' in Theaters?

The Crow will be released exclusively in theaters later this August. The film will be releasing mere weeks after several other hit R-rated films, with those being the record-breaking Deadpool & Wolverine and the nostalgic horror film Alien: Romulus (though Borderlands wasn't able to secure any of that box office gold). The Crow will also be releasing the same weekend as Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut, Blink Twice.

Find Showtimes for 'The Crow'

To find showtimes near you and purchase your tickets in advance, check out the links below to be completely prepared for The Crow.

Watch the Trailer for 'The Crow'

The official trailer for The Crow was released on March 14, 2024, introducing this dramatic reinvention of a classic story. As one might expect, the trailer begins with Eric and Shelly living their happily married lives together. That changes when Shelly accidentally witnesses a heinous crime committed by Vincent Roeg (Danny Huston), who then orders his minions to kill Eric and Shelly. While Shelly perishes, Eric returns to the mortal world as a resurrected vigilante, coming back as a practically indestructible anti-hero. Thus begins one man's quest for vengeance against the people who took away his happily ever after.

What Is 'The Crow' About?

The official synopsis for The Crow reads as follows:

Soulmates Eric and Shelly are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

Is the Original 'The Crow' Streaming Online?

Although it still serves as a cautionary tale for safe conditions when making a major motion picture, The Crow is still a worthy and influentially dark superhero tale. Following the same general premise of the upcoming reboot, the gritty revenge tale follows Eric as he tracks down the gang of violent thugs that broke into his apartment and killed him and his wife. What sets the film apart from other similar revenge stories and superhero films, in general, is Brandon Lee's performance as the title character, who is brimming with charisma and personality, even if that does make the actor's untimely demise making the movie all the more tragic.

The Crow 1994 is currently available to stream on Prime Video.

The Crow
Release Date
May 11, 1994
Director
Alex Proyas
Cast
Brandon Lee , Rochelle Davis , Ernie Hudson , Michael Wincott , Ling Bai , Sofia Shinas
Main Genre
Action
Writers
James O'Barr , David J. Schow , John Shirley

