The Big Picture The Crow is getting a 4K Ultra HD release, available in standard and SteelBook variants on Amazon soon.

The cult classic starred Brandon Lee as Eric Draven, seeking justice as a supernatural avenger in the action-packed thriller.

A reboot is in the works, with Bill Skarsgård set to take on Lee's iconic role as Eric Draven in the 2024 release.

It might take a while, but dreams do come true. While there might be some who disagree with this idea, fans of the 1994 cult classic The Crow, will most certainly beg to differ. Long before the era of multiverses and superhero adventures across the ever expanding galaxies, The Crow was one of the first productions to really create connect to audiences in that genre. Based on James O’Barr’s 1989 graphic novel of the same name, The Crow was directed by Alex Proyas, and starred Brandon Lee, the son of legendary martial arts icon Bruce Lee, in the lead role. Ahead of its 30th anniversary that will arrive on May 7th, the 1994 film will be getting a 4K Ultra HD release, Blu-Ray has announced.

Interested buyers will be able to acquire the disc on Amazon in the coming days, with the coming 4K UHD release available in standard and limited edition SteelBook variants. Late last year, Academy Award-nominated cinematographer, Dariusz Wolski, had mentioned that a 4K restoration of The Crow would be coming to the Paramount Plus streaming service soon. The cinematographer has previewed the 4K version on his official Instagram account, and it looks absolutely brilliant. "This week I was asked to supervise the 4K HDR Version of The Crow, Directed by Alex Proyas shot by me. Seeing it again was truly emotional. Paramount plans to steam it in the new year," Wolski wrote in the caption.

Having beat more established names like River Phoenix and Christian Slater to the role, Lee portrayed Eric Draven from a screenplay written by David J. Schow and John Shirley. The Crow tells the story of Draven, who, in the hours leading up to the day of his wedding, is murdered brutally alongside his fiancée by members of a violent inner-city gang. On the anniversary of their death, Eric rises from the grave and assumes the gothic mantle of the Crow, a supernatural avenger. In order to complete his macabre mission, Eric eventually confronts top gangster Top Dollar after tracking down and mercilessly killing the thugs responsible for the crimes.

Eric Draven is Reborn

Close

Brandon Lee's performance in The Crow was the actor's final performance before tragically losing his life after an accident on set. With a cast that also included Rochelle Davis, Ernie Hudson, Michael Wincott, Bai Ling, Sofia Shinas, and Anna Levine among others, The Crow turned out to be a box office hit, and in the years that have followed, a cult classic. Now, after many failed attempts at a reboot, the undead avenger will once again rise from the grave and bring down the sword of justice. Bill Skarsgård will reprise Lee's role for the reboot, after it was reportedly acquired by Lionsgate in an eight-figure deal with Rupert Sanders attached to direct. “The original film left an indelible mark on our culture that lives on. We are thrilled to bring a new adaptation for today’s audiences that respects this legacy," a producers' joint statement read at the time of the announcement. The Skarsgård-led reboot is set for a 2024 release.

The Crow reboot is expected sometime this year, but doesn't yet have a confirmed release date. Stay tuned to Collider for more.