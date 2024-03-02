The Big Picture Rochelle Davis criticized Skarsgård's Eric Draven look in The Crow , calling it "dingy, dirty, grungy."

Rochelle Davis, known for her role as Sarah in the original The Crow film alongside Brandon Lee, has shared her opinions on Bill Skarsgård's interpretation of the character — and they aren't exactly glowing. The remake, which draws inspiration from James O’Barr's independent comic book series, is finally expected to hit theaters on June 7 after much delay. A recent release of first-look images showcasing Skarsgård as a heavily tattooed Eric Draven has sparked significant controversy, drawing numerous comparisons to Jared Leto’s unfortunate portrayal of the Joker in Suicide Squad (2016)

In a conversation with TMZ, Davis shared her disappointment in Skarsgård's portrayal of Eric Draven, summarizing the prevailing online opinions with a succinct "Yuck" in the wake of the images being shared by Vanity Fair. She criticized the character's "dingy, dirty, grungy" appearance, arguing that the producers should have selected an actor more similar to Lee as a tribute to him. Additionally, Davis expressed her desire for greater diversity within the cast, suggesting that a choice beyond a straight, white male would have been more appropriate.

The original movie focused on Eric Draven (played by Lee), who is resurrected to avenge the murder of his fiancée. Although it's likely that the central theme of the lovers being parted by death will remain, it's still uncertain to what extent this element will influence the storyline, or whether FKA twigs, cast as Skarsgård's fiancée in the film, will be given a larger part in this new version. Additionally, Danny Huston is confirmed to be part of the cast, though the specifics of his character are still under wraps. The film is directed by Rupert Sanders, best known for his work helming films like Snow White and the Huntsman and Ghost in the Shell.

What Made 'The Crow' So Special?

Released in 1994, The Crow was a pioneering blend of gothic fantasy, action, and romance. Under the direction of Alex Proyas, the movie gained acclaim for its dark, moody visuals and alternative rock music score. What truly distinguished the film, however, was the heartrending accident on set that resulted in the death of Brandon Lee, the lead actor and son of martial arts icon Bruce Lee. An unfortunate incident involving a prop gun led to Lee's accidental shooting. This tragedy enveloped the film in a somber aura, elevating it to cult status as viewers were captivated by Lee's final performance, which was released after his death.