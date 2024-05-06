The Big Picture Paramount Home Entertainment is releasing a 30th-anniversary 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray of The Crow on May 7, 2024.

Bonus content includes a documentary featuring production designer Alex McDowell discussing the film and Brandon Lee's talent.

The Crow, a cult classic, will be reimagined in a new film starring Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs this year.

Soaring to new heights in a way you’ve never seen before, Paramount Home Entertainment will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of The Crow with a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray drop on May 7, 2024. That’s right, the classic Alex Proyas-directed feature can come home to roost alongside your collection of the top titles. Jam-packed with extras and a limited-edition SteelBook, the newly remastered, upgraded version is the perfect way to pay homage to the film’s star, the late Brandon Lee, in his undeniably captivating performance as a defeated man out for vengeance.

Included in the lineup of bonus content is a three-part documentary, titled Shadows & Pain: Designing The Crow, which was put together specifically for the milestone anniversary. In it, production designer, Alex McDowell, takes fans on a journey of set design and shares his personal memories of working with Proyas and Lee. In an exclusive to Collider clip, we have your first look at McDowell's kind words for the late star.

Tons of behind-the-scenes images of Lee can be seen in the teaser while McDowell chats about what made Lee such a talented, stand-out performer. "I think there's no question that he was made for the role," the film's production designer says, adding that Lee was "the most charming" and "kindhearted" soul in the business. A flashback to an old interview is also included in the video, with Lee delivering some rather poignant and chilling words about our time on Earth.

What Is ‘The Crow’ About?

In The Crow, Lee stars as Eric Draven, a young musician deeply in love with his fiancée (Sofia Shinas). The pair both tragically meet their ends at the hands of a gang, but one year later, on the anniversary of the murders, Eric is resurrected and takes on the name of the Crow, turning himself into a vigilante who will stop at nothing until his beloved’s death is avenged.

The Legacy of ‘The Crow’

While the original film wasn’t the box office success the studio was hoping for, it would eventually become a cult-classic, due partly to the tragic circumstances surrounding Lee’s accidental death on the set. After years and years of various actors and directors attempting to solidify a reboot, The Crow will finally spread its wings and fly again this summer. Starring Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs, the Rupert Sanders-helmed film promises to be more brutal, fantastical, and dark than the movie that kicked off the obsession. You can see it in cinemas on August 23.

Check out our exclusive clip and the full list of extra features below. Prepare to catch The Crow and add it to your at-home collection when it flies onto 4K UHD as well as a SteelBook on May 7.

'The Crow's 30th Anniversary Bonus Features

'The Crow's 30th Anniversary Bonus Features

Shadows & Pain: Designing The Crow Angels All Fire: Birth of the Legend On Hallowed Ground: The Outer Realm Twisted Wreckage: The Inside Spaces

Sideshow Collectibles: An Interview with Edward R. Pressman

Audio Commentary with Director Alex Proyas

Audio Commentary by Producer Jeff Most and Screenwriter John Shirley

Behind the Scenes Featurette

A Background of James O'Barr

Extended Scenes: The Arcade Bombing The Funboy fight The Shootout at Top Dollar

Deleted Scenes

Theatrical Trailer

