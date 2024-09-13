Less than one month since it took flight in cinemas around the world, The Crow is coming home to roost for digital purchase on a platform near you today. Spread your wings this weekend as the latest action-packed feature from Rupert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsman) can be found on a multitude of platforms, including Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, and more. What’s even more exciting for fans of the modern-day gritty reimagining is that Collider has an exclusive look at a behind-the-scenes sneak peek that will transport viewers to the set of the Bill Skarsgård-led feature.

It’s a busy day on the virtual stage of the Lionsgate production, as a multitude of crew members can be seen bringing one of the movie’s scenes to believable life. Filming took place at Germany’s Penzing Studios, where producer, Molly Hassell, opens up about her experience using a virtual stage for filming. Featuring plenty of stunt performers, viewers will watch as a brutal and bloody fight goes down inside the confines of an SUV. The city zooms around the performers on screens in the background, as members of the team do their part to deliver the movie magic.

What Is ‘The Crow’ About?

The story of The Crow originated with James O’Barr in his dark comic book superhero series of the same name which was first published in the late ‘80s. The story was then turned into a feature-length production in 1994 when Alexander Proyas adapted the story for the big screen with the late Brandon Lee starring as the titular vigilante. Sticking to a similar layout, Sanders’s movie centers around a man named Eric Draven (Skarsgård) who has everything he loves - and his own life - ripped away from him. Eric and his fiancée, Shelly (FKA twigs), are slaughtered by a group of criminal miscreants with whom the latter shares a tumultuous past. While Shelly passes over to the other side, Eric is given the chance to come back and avenge their deaths thanks to an otherworldly entity. Gifted with the ability to self-heal, Eric begins his quest for vengeance.

Joining the project’s two leading stars is an ensemble that includes Danny Huston (American Horror Story: Coven), Josette Simon (Anatomy of a Scandal), Laura Birn (Foundation), Sami Bouajila (Days of Glory), Isabella Wei (1899) and Jordan Bolger (The Woman King).

See a snippet of the hard work, dedication, and magic that went into bringing The Crow to the big screen in our exclusive behind-the-scenes sneak peek above.

The Crow (2024) 5 10 A modern re-imagining of the beloved character, The Crow, based on the original graphic novel by James O'Barr. Release Date June 7, 2024 Director Rupert Sanders Cast Bill Skarsgard , FKA Twigs , Danny Huston Runtime 111 minutes Main Genre Action Writers James O'Barr , Zach Baylin , William Josef Schneider Budget $50 Million Distributor(s) Lionsgate Expand

