The 2024 reimagining of The Crow has been nothing short of a disaster, both critically and financially. The film struggled to connect with audiences, and its dismal box office performance cemented its status as one of the year's biggest flops. For fans of the original, the reboot's failure might just be the push needed to revisit the 1994 classic that started it all — especially now that it’s set to stream for free on Pluto TV this September.

The original The Crow, released in 1994, tells the dark and haunting story of Eric Draven, a musician who is brutally murdered alongside his fiancée, Shelly, by a gang of violent criminals. One year after their deaths, Eric is resurrected by a mysterious crow, which acts as a guide for his vengeful return to the world of the living. Driven by his love for Shelly and the need for justice, Eric hunts down the men responsible for their deaths, exacting his revenge with supernatural precision. The film, drenched in Gothic atmosphere and underscored by a tragic real-life event — the death of its star, Brandon Lee — has become a cult favorite, known for its unique blend of romance, horror, and action.

How Bad Is 'The Crow'?

When news broke that a reboot was in the works, it was met with significant resistance. Many fans questioned the need for a new version, especially one that seemed doomed to live in the shadow of the original. Despite assurances from director Rupert Sanders and star Bill Skarsgård that this new film would be a fresh interpretation of James O’Barr’s original graphic novel rather than a straightforward remake, skepticism remained high. That skepticism proved justified when the film opened to a meager $4.6 million domestically, barely cracking the Top 10, and was subsequently lambasted by critics, who couldn’t help but compare it unfavorably to the 1994 version.

For those disillusioned by the reboot, the good news is that the original The Crow will soon be available for free on Pluto TV. This offers the perfect opportunity to revisit Brandon Lee's final performance — a role that has since become iconic. The 1994 film's blend of supernatural elements, gritty urban settings, and a deeply emotional storyline has kept it relevant for nearly three decades, and it's likely to continue to resonate with audiences old and new.

As the new Crow slinks off into the annals of box office history, the original remains a powerful reminder of the story's enduring appeal. Whether you're a long-time fan or someone who missed it the first time around, Pluto TV's free streaming of The Crow is an invitation to experience the tale of love, loss, and vengeance as it was meant to be seen.

