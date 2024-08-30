Barely a couple of weeks after the disastrous box office performance of Borderlands, Lionsgate is having to contend with arguably an even bigger bomb. The Crow, a re-imagining of the cult classic 1994 film of the same name directed by Alex Proyas, which itself was based on the graphic novel by James O’Barr, opened to incredibly low numbers last weekend. But on its sixth day of release, the Gothic horror film managed to pass its first milestone at the global box office; there is a chance, however, that it might also be its last.

With $6 million domestically and a little over $4 million from overseas markets, The Crow’s cumulative global gross now stands at $10 million. This would be a staggeringly low figure for any wide release, let alone one that cost a reported $50 million to produce. Directed by Rupert Sanders, who previously directed the big-budget movies Snow White and the Huntsman and Ghost in the Shell, The Crow stars Bill Skarsgård as Eric Draven, a man who is resurrected to avenge the death of himself and his girlfriend, played by FKA Twigs.

For Skarsgård, The Crow marks his second box office disappointment in a row, after the action film Boy Kills World, which grossed just around $3 million worldwide. He will now have to rely on another horror remake, director Robert Eggers’ upcoming Nosferatu. He will also reprise his role as Pennywise the clown in the upcoming Max series It: Welcome to Derry, a spin-off to the blockbuster It movies.

'The Crow' Has Had a Long and Tragic Past

A remake of The Crow has been in the works for several years, with stars such as Bradley Cooper, Jack Huston, Luke Evans and Jason Momoa all being attached at different stages. With a nearly $95 million global gross, the original film’s legacy was forever marred by the tragic, mid-production death of its promising star, Brandon Lee. Incidentally, the original film was completed with Chad Stahelski filling in for Lee; Stahelski went on to direct the John Wick movies, the most recent of which features Skarsgård in a supporting role.

The Crow opened to toxic reviews, and is currently sitting at a “rotten” 21% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The movie also earned a rather disappointing B- CinemaScore from opening day audiences, and currently has a 64% audience approval rating on RT. In her review, Collider’s Therese Lacson described The Crow as “a perfect Gen Z successor to the original” movie. You can check it out in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.