No matter how you spin it, The Crow is a box office dud of massive proportions. The horror remake is about to begin its journey on PVOD platforms this week, after a crushingly disappointing theatrical run that appears to have concluded after less than three full weeks. On its 19th day in domestic theaters, for instance, The Crow grossed less than $20,000 — roughly a tenth of what the much older Twisters made on its 54th day of release. With its digital debut looming, The Crow can take solace in the fact that it managed to pass the $20 million milestone globally, but even that’s less than half its reported production budget.

With $9.2 million domestically and another $11.8 million from overseas markets, the film’s cumulative global haul stands at $21 million. This would’ve been a terrible result even if the movie had been produced for $25 million, but to its misfortune, it came with a reported $50 million price tag. The horror genre has already had a poor track record this year, but few movies have under-performed to this degree. The Crow is one of the biggest flops of the summer, alongside Borderlands, which was also distributed by Lionsgate.

Directed by Rupert Sanders — he previously helmed the big-budget films Snow White and the Huntsman and Ghost in the Shell — the movie stars Bill Skarsgård as Eric Draven. The character is synonymous with the late Brandon Lee, who tragically died while filming the original movie, directed by Alex Proyas and released in 1994. Also titled The Crow, the original film ended up grossing $95 million worldwide against a reported budget of over $20 million, and has developed something of a cult following. But Lee’s popularity in the role, and the tragedy associated with the property could’ve played a role in the audiences’ apathy for the remake.

'The Crow' Had a Long and Tumultuous Production

Or it could simply be a case of unappealing material. The Crow remake opened to toxic reviews, and currently sits at a “rotten” 22% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The film’s audience response didn’t inspire confidence either; it holds a 64% audience score on RT, and a B- CinemaScore. The Crow will struggle to overtake the $25 million lifetime global haul of 1996’s The Crow: City of Angels, which is tremendously disappointing, considering the many years that it took for the movie to arrive in theaters. Bradley Cooper, Jack Huston, Luke Evans and Jason Momoa were all attached to the project at various stages. You can watch The Crow on PVOD platforms soon. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

