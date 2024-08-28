The Crow's poor start to life in theaters has been well documented — not least by the original film's director — but that hasn't stopped this new take from passing its first global milestone. Officially, The Crow has surpassed the $5 million mark worldwide after just four days, although those four days would hopefully have been more fruitful. On a reported budget of $50 million, this less-than-impressive beginning at the box office suggests the remake may struggle to earn back its investment. This is highlighted by a daily taking on Monday, August 26 of just $422,000 - the sort of figure reserved for those big-budget movies that have reached the end of their shelf life.

What perhaps makes this pill even more bitter to swallow is that the original film, even surrounded by enormous controversy, accumulated over $50 million worldwide. This is a figure that, as of right now, the remake can only dream of achieving, although that doesn't mean it definitely won't. A production journey fraught with issues certainly hasn't helped The Crow on its long road to release, with the project taking a whopping 16 years to make. Having sat in production hell for so long, it felt like a sigh of relief when it finally debuted, but that won't change the fact that many will have lost interest over the years, leading to the poor box office start we've seen.

'The Crow' Remake Benefits From a Better Romance

For all its flaws, many of which have been pointed out in critical reviews, The Crow isn't entirely without merit, with plenty of aspects of this story well worth the time of potential theatergoers. From a strong aesthetic to an immersive central romance, The Crow does manage to offer something different from the original, even if the original is ultimately the better of the two. In her review for Collider, Therese Lacson commented on this, saying:

"Though the elements are there to make it more of a direct reboot, the 2024 film diverges sharply from The Crow's original aesthetic. In many ways, lightening the dark gothic look of the 2024 film grounds Shelly (FKA Twigs) and Eric's story. Their romance feels genuine and tangible, whereas the original film doesn't hammer home the romantic element as well. But while the original film looked wholly unique, embracing Alex Proyas' dark vision, visually there's nothing truly unique about The Crow of 2024. You'd never catch Lee's Eric Draven in what seems to be Versace boxers, but Skarsgård's Eric has no qualms about donning a silky pair of expensive underwear. It might ruin the vision some have of Eric Draven, but it only serves to humanize him before tragedy strikes this couple."

The Crow has passed the $5 million mark at the worldwide Box Office. You can grab tickets to see the remake in theaters right now.

The Crow (2024) 5 10 A modern re-imagining of the beloved character, The Crow, based on the original graphic novel by James O'Barr. Release Date June 7, 2024 Director Rupert Sanders Cast Bill Skarsgard , FKA Twigs , Danny Huston Main Genre Action Writers James O'Barr , Zach Baylin , William Josef Schneider Budget $50 Million Distributor(s) Lionsgate Expand

