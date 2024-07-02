The Big Picture Director Rupert Sanders assures The Crow remake will be a "scrappy indie" film, staying true to the graphic novel's darkness and violence.

Despite being independently produced, The Crow has a $50 million budget, needing to perform well at the box office to break even.

The original 1994 film recently re-released, earning over $100,000 and amassing over $50 million worldwide. The reboot arrives in theaters on August 23.

One of the most anticipated movies of 2024 that also has fans the most hesitant just got an exciting new look. Empire Magazine has unveiled a new image from The Crow along with an interview with director Rupert Sanders. Sanders is best known for directing an episode of the Apple TV+ space sci-fi series Foundation, and also the 2017 artificial intelligence film starring Scarlett Johansson, Ghost in the Shell. The original Crow movie that released in 1994 is a cult classic, and many of its fans were skeptical upon learning the film was being reimagined 30 years later. However, Sanders is here to assure everyone that his version of The Crow is totally new:

"This isn't the Hollywood remake people may be expecting. There's nothing to do with Hollywood in this movie at all. It's a very scrappy indie movie. We were able to remain close to the centre and the darkness and the violence that's in the graphic novel. The only reason we could do that is because it's not a studio movie."

Sanders also talked about the challenges of making an independently produced film, citing how "You have to be more adept at making things more efficiently, that are emotionally resonant, and not just spectacle." The Crow still boasts a reported $50 million production budget, meaning it will need to earn well over that at the worldwide box office in order to scratch out marketing costs and get into the green. Although the 2024 box office has been largely up and down, with movies such as The Fall Guy and Furiosa sputtering while Inside Out 2 soars to grand heights, Sanders is confident his movie will connect with audiences and result in successful box office numbers:

"I really hope we're in for another kind of Easy Riders, Raging Bulls period of having to make these more down-and-dirty films that still feel like big epic movies [but] are weirder and stranger."

‘The Crow’ (1994) Recently Flew Back Into Theaters

When The Crow premieres in theaters next month, it won't be the first film of the same name to do so this year. The original 1994 movie returned to theaters at the end of May to celebrate its 30th anniversary. The Crow hauled in more than $100,000 during its return to theaters, and has acumulated a total of more than $50 million at the worldwide box office counting its first release and both the 2022 and 2024 re-releases. The Crow reboot has gone through plenty of issues including director and actor changes and a hefty amount of studio interference, but it's officially jumped through its hoops and will be arriving in theaters in less than two months.

The Crow soars into theaters on August 23. Check out the new image from the film above and stream the original Crow (1994) on Paramount+.

