The Big Picture The new The Crow movie features Bill Skarsgård, FKA twigs, and a new cast.

The film centers around a vengeance-filled quest after a tragic event.

Check out new images from The Crow below ahead of the film's August 23 release.

If the marketing team behind Rupert Sanders’ upcoming revival of The Crow had it their way, they’d be pairing with Bed Bath & Beyond for some merchandising opportunities as a new trio of images gives the film a fresh motto. Perched on X, the shots include up close and personal looks at Bill Skarsgård’s take on the character made famous by the late Brandon Lee in Alexander Proyas’ 1994 film of the same name. While much of the makeup styling is the same, Skarsgård’s version of Eric Draven is dripping in tattoos that further drive his image of a tortured man grieving the murder of his fiance. Each of the images has a separate word on them to reveal what Eric will be up to on his vengeance-filled quest, reading “Revenge,” “Rebirth,” Repeat.”

Everything we’ve seen so far by way of promotional material insinuates that feathers will fly when The Crow comes to roost in cinemas on August 23. The feature centers around the story of two star-crossed lovers, Eric (Skarsgård) and Shelly (FKA twigs), who are unfairly torn apart from one another by a gang of ruthless thugs. While Shelly goes straight to the afterlife, the same fate doesn’t befall Eric, who is brought back to this plateau and given the moniker The Crow, allowing the angry young man to repay the debut of bloodshed.

The original movie featured Lee in the role of the born-again Eric Draven, a part that would tragically be the last one of the young actor’s career after an accident with a loaded prop gun took his life. It’s now been three decades since Proyas first adapted James O’Barr’s comic book series for the big screen and there are plenty of ways to celebrate the cult-classic feature — with or without seeing the remake. If you missed the late May re-release in honor of the film’s milestone anniversary, fear not, as a 4K UHD drop also happened back in May for fans to add to their sprawling at-home collections. Finally, plenty of folks involved with the original movie, like Lee’s stunt double and future John Wick director, Chad Stahelski, and Alex McDowell, The Crow’s production designer, have recently shared their memories now years down the line.

Who Else Is In ‘The Crow’?

Joining Skarsgård and FKA twigs in Sanders’ (Snow White and the Huntsman) bloody new take on the classic tale will be Danny Huston (The Aviator), Isabella Wei (1899), Laura Birn (The Last Ones), Sami Bouajila (Days of Glory), and Jordan Bolger (The Book of Boba Fett).

Check out the new trio of images above and see The Crow when it soars into cinemas on August 23.