Long before the current golden age of gritty superhero stories took shape, there was one particularly gruesome antihero that preceded them all - The Crow. A cult-classic comic book character created by James O'Barr, The Crow's cinematic history predates even the most seasoned R-rated superhero films. It's a prestigious, if not equally complicated legacy, and one that's set to continue with an all-new iteration.

The original The Crow adaptation from 1994 is legendary for its charismatic hero and distinct visual flair, but it's also marred by infamy for its middling box office returns and the tragic on-set death of Brandon Lee. While the film received several low-budget sequels and even a television reboot, a new reboot starring Bill Skarsgård is set to bring the story of Eric Draven back to the big screen. Want a crash course on all the adaptations of The Crow thus far? Look no further, as we'll happily tell you how to watch every The Crow movie (and the TV show) in chronological order and by release date.

'The Crow' Movies and Shows in Order of Release

The Crow - May 13, 1994

The Crow: City of Angels - August 30, 1996

- August 30, 1996 The Crow: Stairway to Heaven - October 3, 1998

- October 3, 1998 The Crow: Salvation - June 28, 2000

- June 28, 2000 The Crow: Wicked Prayer - September 14, 2005

- September 14, 2005 The Crow - August 23, 2024

'The Crow' Movies and Shows in Chronological Order

The Original Continuity

'The Crow' (1994)

Release Date: May 13, 1994 Run Time: 1 hour 42 minutes Director: Alex Proyas Starring: Brandon Lee, Ernie Hudson, Michael Wincott, Rochelle Davis, Tony Todd, Bai Ling, Sofia Shinas, Anna Thomson, David Patrick Kelly, Angel David, Laurence Mason, and Michael Massee

The film that introduced The Crow to the masses had a tragic real-life start. While filming one of the film's major action set pieces, star Brandon Lee was hit in the chest by a malfunctioning blank firearm round. He sadly succumbed to his injuries and the event is considered one of the industry's most notorious on-set tragedies. Still, there is some solace in the fact that Brandon Lee's performance as Eric Draven is as iconic as it is timeless.

The story of Eric Draven begins in a dark and desolate view of Detroit, with the only bright spot being Eric's soon-to-be-wife, Shelly (Sofia Shinas). However, tragedy strikes when a gang of thugs breaks into their apartment and kills Eric and Shelly. One year after the unspeakable event, Eric returns to the land of the living thanks to a supernatural entity known only as "The Crow". The Crow's power makes Eric an indestructible agent of vengeance, and he vows to punish those who took away his wife and his happy ending.

'The Crow: City of Angels' (1996)

Release Date: August 30, 1996 Run Time: 1 hour 24 minutes Director: Tim Pope Starring: Vincent Perez, Mia Kirshner, Richard Brooks, Iggy Pop, Thomas Jane, Vincent Castellanos, and Thuy Trang

The numerous sequels to The Crow are far from perfect, but they do deserve credit for taking an anthology approach to The Crow, with each film focusing on a brand-new story with a brand-new protagonist taking on the title. As seen in The Crow: City of Angels, this time the spirit of The Crow bonds with Ashe Corven, who is helpless to stop his son from being killed by a group of drug dealers. Now ready to exact vengeance at any and all costs, Ashe scours the streets of Los Angeles to stop the city's drug ring at the source, starting with a ruthless drug lord named Judah Earl (Richard Brooks).

'The Crow: Salvation' (2000)

Release Date: June 28, 2000 Run Time: 1 hour 42 minutes Director: Bharat Nalluri Starring: Eric Mabius, Kirsten Dunst, William Atherton, Debbie Fan, Gran Shaud, David Jean Thomas, Jodi Lyn O'Keefe, David H. Stevens, Dale Midkiff, Bill Mondy, and Walton Goggins

The Crow's third champion comes in the form of Alex Corvis (Eric Mabius), who has the most unique origin story in the series yet. Not only is he tormented by the loss of his beloved partner (Jodi Lyn O'Keefe), but he's also been falsely accused and wrongly convicted of her murder. When he rises from the grave, Alex forges an uneasy alliance with his girlfriend's sister, Erin (Kirsten Dunst), to find out who was really behind the grizzly killing and show them what real justice looks like.

'The Crow: Wicked Prayer' (2005)

Release Date: September 14, 2005 Run Time: 1 hour 39 minutes Director: Lance Mungia Starring: Edward Furlong, Yuji Okumoto, Marcus Chong, Tara Reid, Daavid Boreanaz, Emmanuelle Chriqui, and Danny Trejo

The final original The Crow film comes in the form of The Crow: Wicked Prayer. Young Jimmy Cuervo's (Edward Furlong) was one of redemption, but his life as a reformed convict catches up to him and leaves his girlfriend murdered (Emmanuelle Chriqui). The culprits this time are a band of deranged Satanists, but while The Crow might look like a demonic entity, it's a spirit that has absolutely no love for those bearing a callous disregard for human life.

The Television Continuity

'The Crow: Stairway to Heaven' (1998-1999)

Release Date: October 3, 1998 Creator: Bryce Zabel Starring: Mark Dacascos, Marc Gomes, Sabine Karsenti, Katie Stuart, Johnny Cuthbert, Lynda Boyd, and Christina Cox

Unlike the various sequels, The Crow: Stairway to Heaven is a complete remake of the original The Crow story, now in a television format. The one-season-running show sees John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum star Mark Dacascos plays Eric Draven, whose story is still very similar to the original source material. Still, the show format gives the series quite a bit more time to focus in on select side characters who weren't expanded upon as much in the film adaptations.

The Reboot Continuity

'The Crow' (2024)

Release Date: August 23, 2024 Run Time: 1 hour 51 minutes Director: Rupert Sanders Starring: Bill Skarsgård, FKA Twigs, Danny Huston, Josette Simon, Laura Birn, and Sami Bouajila

For the first time in decades, The Crow is returning to the big screen with the 2024 reboot. The new adventure sees Eric Draven (Bill Skarsgård) and his beloved Shelly (FKA Twigs) become the victims of tragedy yet again. Eric is revived by The Crow and thus becomes its avatar, tracking down the vile people responsible before they use their power and influence to harm somebody else.

