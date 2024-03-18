The Big Picture Alex Proyas believes The Crow should remain as a testament to Brandon Lee's legacy.

The 1994 film was dedicated to Lee's memory after his tragic death on set.

The remake has faced controversy and led to the belief that The Crow may be cursed.

Lionsgate's upcoming remake of the 1994 classic The Crow has proven controversial, with many expressing their excitement while others stating that the original film should be left alone. One person who falls into the latter category is Alex Proyas, the director of the 1994 film, who expressed his disappointment that a remake is moving forward.

"I really don't get any joy from seeing negativity about any fellow filmmakers work. And I'm certain the cast and crew really had all good intentions, as we all do on any film," Proyas wrote on his Facebook page. "And I’m certain the cast and crew really had all good intentions, as we all do on any film. So it pains me to say any more on this topic, but I think the fan’s response speaks volumes. THE CROW is not just a movie. Brandon Lee died making it, and it was finished as a testament to his lost brilliance and tragic loss. It is his legacy. That’s how it should remain."

One of the most infamous tragedies in Hollywood history occurred on the set of the original film, when Lee, the star of The Crow and the son of martial artist Bruce Lee, died after being shot in the stomach by a prop firearm. Lee had finished most of his scenes prior to his death, and The Crow was dedicated to his memory. The film, which was based on the comic series of the same name, followed a murdered musician (Lee) who is brought back to life by a magical crow, allowing him to avenge both his own murder and the murder of his fiancée. The 1994 film became a massive success, and since its release, many people, such as Proyas, have argued against rebooting the project.

Some Believe 'The Crow' Has Been Cursed

While The Crow spawned a number of sequels, it was Lionsgate that was finally able to get a reboot of the original film off the ground - after numerous other attempts failed. This has led many to dub The Crow as cursed, with the reboot going through numerous iterations and stars as far back as 2008 before Lionsgate was finally able to nail it down.

The 2024 version of the film will star Bill Skarsgård in the title role, an unsurprising choice given his propensity for playing frightening characters such as Pennywise in Stephen King's IT series. He will be joined by FKA Twigs as his fiancée Shelly, alongside Isabella Wei, Danny Huston, Jordan Bolger, Sami Bouajila, and Laura Birn. The director of the remake, Rupert Sanders, has acknowledged the controversy over the film, telling Vanity Fair, "Brandon was an original voice and I think he will always be synonymous with The Crow and I hope he's proud of what we've done and how we’ve brought the story back again. His soul is very much alive in this film."

The Crow will be released in the U.S. on June 7, 2024.