After a disappointing theatrical run, Rupert Sanders' The Crow is flying homeward. Lionsgate has set the gothic superhero film for a PVOD (Premium Video on Demand) and Premium Electronic Sell-Through release this Friday, September 13. The early home release was to be expected given how the movie struggled badly to match its hefty production budget. With its arrival on streaming, The Crow has been offered a chance to recoup some of that $50 million investment.

An adaptation of the original comic book by James O'Barr, The Crow tells the familiar story of Eric Draven, who resurrects from the dead to avenge the death of Shelly, his one true love. Billed as a fresh interpretation of the beloved graphic novel, rather than a remake of the 1994 movie, The Crow's synopsis reads:

“Soulmates Eric and Shelly are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.”

The Crow endured a long, tumultuous production that saw a string of creatives come and go before it finally debuted in theaters on August 23rd. The movie managed barely $5 million on its opening weekend, immediately reflecting the skepticism that trailed it from inception. It has so far grossed about $20 million against a production budget of $50 million, making it one of the biggest flops of the year. The Crow has been critically panned, with Collider's Theresa Lacson criticizing its basic aesthetic, clunky dialogue, and the involvement of too many lore elements that do the movie no good. However, praise has been directed at the chemistry between leads Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs, and some even argue that the movie handles some aspects better than the original.

'The Crow's Home Release Comes With Special Features

Image via Lionsgate

For audiences who purchase the home release, a few perks await them in the form of special features. Viewers will get to see how leading man Skarsgård prepared himself for the role. The crew will also walk you through the behind-the-scenes processes to bring the set to life, as well as analysis of the movie's gothic environment and costume. Lionsgate details that the movie will be available to buy for $24.99 and to rent for $19.99 (for 48 hours) on digital platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Fandango at Home, among others.

The Crow will be available for home purchase starting Friday, September 13.