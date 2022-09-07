Rupert Sanders’ take on The Crow is flying high and has found a studio to land at. The film will officially see its cameras rolling at the brand new Penzing Studios, located just 30 miles west of Munich, Germany. The feature will be the studio’s, which previously served as an air force base, first major international production with all virtual aspects of filming carried out within the property.

Keeping things very European, the location shoots will occur in Prague and Munich with much of its digital assets and VFX work done in Bavaria, Germany.

Sanders’ reimagining of the 1994 Alex Proyas fan favorite film will once again stick to the 1989 James O’Barr comic book series of the same name. In it, audiences will watch as a man is brutally murdered only to be resurrected by a crow and come back to life to seek revenge on not only his attackers, but also all those who cause harm to the innocent.

Starring Bill Skarsgård as the titular character, the feature will also star the likes of Danny Huston and FKA Twigs. The film marks a semi-reunion for the director and leading manm as both were set to work on the star-studded Vietnam flick, The Things They Carried. Originally announced as a project back in 2019, the movie, which would serve as an adaptation of Tim O’Brien’s short story collection of the same name, has seemingly been put on the back burner for both Sanders and Tom Hardy’s production company, Hardy Son & Baker.

As for The Crow, the original movie came out in 1994 with Brandon Lee, the son of legendary martial arts guru and actor Bruce Lee, in the leading role. Tragedy struck for the young star, when on March 31, 1993, Lee was fatally shot after dummy cartridges were used instead of blank rounds during a scene that involved a shooting. Filming was only set to last for another three days, during which production used Lee’s body double to round it all out.

The film would go on to be a major success, raking in a whopping $94 million up against the $23 million budget it was filmed with. Gaining a cult following not only for the story, but also for the tragedy that occurred on set, The Crow would see three sequels made, each with different stars, as well as a television spin-off.

Academy Award nominee Zach Baylin (King Richard) wrote the screenplay for The Crow. Molly Hassell, Victor Hadida, John Jencks, and Edward R. Pressman all serve as producers, with Pressman’s name tied to the original film’s production team as well.

As of right now, no release date has been set, but stay tuned to Collider for more information. You can see the trailer for the original 1994 film below.