After years of start and stop pushes, the reboot for the cult classic supernatural thriller The Crow has once again taken flight, now landing on Bill Skarsgård to star in the picture with Rupert Sanders set to direct.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Skarsgård — known for his portrayal of Pennywise the Clown in the IT reboot films from 2017 and 2019 — will be dawning the dark clothes and black and white face paint of series lead Eric Draven, a man brought back from the dead to seek revenge against those who killed him and his fiancée, Shelly. Outside his role as Stephen King's killer clown, he most recently appeared in the MCU as Kro in 2021's Eternals. Sanders is best known for directing Snow White and the Huntsman in 2012 and 2017's live-action film adaptation of Ghost in the Shell starring Scarlett Johansson. The film is currently in preproduction and is scheduled to begin full production in June with shooting taking place in Prague and Munich. Oscar-nominated writer Zach Baylin (King Richard) penned the script.

The Crow began life as a comic book series written by James O'Barr, starting in 1989. The series tells the story of Eric, a man who is killed along with his fiancée by a gang of criminals after the couple's car breaks down. A year later, he is resurrected by a spectral crow, allowing him set out on a path of revenge against those who took both his and his fiancée's lives. The series received its first adaptation in 1994, and while well regarded by fans, the film gained a level of infamy due to the on-set death of star Brandon Lee. The first film spawned three more films, The Crow: City of Angels in 1996, The Crow: Salvation in 2000, and The Crow: Wicked Prayer in 2005 as well as TV series called The Crow: Stairway to Heaven in 1998.

The Crow reboot has been stuck in developmental hell for a while now, with multiple people joining and leaving the project over the years. Blade director Stephen Norrington was once attached to the project before departing, with F. Javier Gutiérrez and Luke Evans attached to a different version of the reboot as director and star, respectively, before both also leaving the project. The last time the project surfaced was in 2017 when director Corin Hardy (The Nun) was given the reigns. The project also had Jason Momoa set to star, but both men left in 2018 after a financial dispute with the producers, leaving the project once again seeking a revival.

There is currently no announced release date or window for The Crow reboot.

